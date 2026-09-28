Africa CDC Welcomes Increased UK Support to Ebola Response

Africa CDC welcomes the United Kingdom Government's decision to increase its support to the Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, bringing its total commitment to £78.7 million.

The announcement follows a meeting in Addis Ababa last week between H.E. Dr Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC, and UK Minister for Development Kirsty McNeill. Their discussions focused on the Ebola response, regional coordination and the need for sustained support to affected countries.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Minister McNeill highlighted the UK's support to the African-led response and recognised Africa CDC's role in coordinating regional efforts.

Dr Kaseya welcomed the announcement:

"This support comes at an important time. We are working closely with the DRC, neighbouring countries and partners to stop transmission, protect communities and support health workers on the front line.I welcome the UK's recognition of African leadership in this response. Strong international partnerships, aligned with the priorities of affected countries and African institutions, are essential to bringing this outbreak under control."

The additional UK funding will support the response in the DRC and Uganda, as well as wider regional coordination and preparedness.

Africa CDC continues to work with Member States and partners across surveillance, laboratory capacity, infection prevention and control, case management, community engagement and cross-border preparedness.

Dr Kaseya thanked Minister McNeill and the UK Government for their continued engagement and support.