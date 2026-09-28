Kenya: Uhuru Mourns Karua's Father, Hails His Legacy of Principled Leadership

28 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with former Justice Minister Martha Karua and her family following the death of her father, Mwalimu Jackson Karua.

In a message issued on Monday, Kenyatta described Jackson Karua as a man whose life was marked by principled leadership, dedication to education, strong character and love for his family.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to Hon. Martha Karua and the entire Karua family following the passing of her beloved father, Mwalimu Jackson Karua," Kenyatta said.

The former President said Karua's values, wisdom and guidance had left an enduring legacy through his children, grandchildren and others whose lives he touched.

Kenyatta also expressed his hope that the family would find strength and comfort in the memories they shared with their patriarch and in the legacy he leaves behind.

"At this difficult time, my thoughts and prayer is that the Karua family finds strength, comfort and peace in the memories they shared with him and in the enduring legacy he leaves behind," he said.

He concluded his message by wishing Mzee Karua eternal rest.

"May Mzee's soul rest in eternal peace," Kenyatta said.

The condolence message was issued on September 28, 2026, through the Office of the 4th President of Kenya.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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