Kenya: Nairobi Motorists Face More Delays As Eldoret Road Closure Extended

Nairobi — Motorists using Eldoret Road in Nairobi will have to contend with an extended road closure after the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) pushed the reopening date to December 30.

The affected section, which was initially scheduled to reopen on September 18, will now remain closed until 6pm on Wednesday, December 30, 2026, as works on a vehicular bridge across the Nairobi River continue.

KURA said the extension had been necessitated by unforeseen logistical and site-related challenges encountered during construction of the bridge.

The authority cited delays in the delivery of critical construction materials and equipment, saying the setbacks were beyond the contractor's control.

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"The extension has become necessary due to unforeseen logistical and site-related challenges encountered during the construction of the Vehicular Bridge across the Nairobi River, including delays in the delivery of critical construction materials and equipment," KURA said in a public notice.

The closure had initially taken effect at 6am on Monday, May 18, with motorists advised to use alternative routes while construction was underway.

The latest extension means motorists will have to continue using the alternative traffic arrangements already in place for several more months.

KURA urged motorists to follow directions from traffic police officers and traffic marshals to ease movement around the affected section.

The authority said it remained committed to completing the bridge within the revised timeline while meeting the required safety and quality standards.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused as we endeavour to Transform Urban Mobility," KURA said.

The affected section lies along Eldoret Road near the Nairobi River, with alternative traffic movements provided through connecting roads, including Wangu Road, Heshima Avenue, Mohammed Yusuf Road, Sinoni Road and 19th Street.

The traffic plan also provides for pedestrian movement through a temporary pedestrian bridge.

The extended closure is expected to continue affecting motorists travelling towards Eastleigh, Uhuru Estate and Jogoo Road as construction works proceed.

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KURA has advised road users to plan their journeys in advance and allow additional travel time when using routes around the construction area.

The authority said the existing traffic arrangements would remain in force throughout the extended closure period.