Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa to Open Fourth Session of 10th Parliament, Deliver State of the Nation Address

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa will tomorrow officially open the Fourth Session of the 10th Parliament and deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

According to General Notice 1866 of 2026 issued by Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda, the President will address a joint sitting of the Senate and National Assembly on Tuesday, 29 September 2026 at 2pm.

The Head of State will address Parliament in terms of Section 140(1) of the Constitution to outline government's legislative programme for the new session.

He will also deliver the State of the Nation Address in line with Section 140(4) of the Constitution.

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"His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, on Tuesday, 29th September, 2026, at 1400 hours will: (a) address a joint sitting of the Senate and the National Assembly, in terms of section 140(1) of the Constitution, during which he will set out Government's legislative agenda for the Fourth Session of the Tenth Parliament; and

"(b) in terms of section 140(4) of the Constitution, deliver the State of the Nation Address," reads the notice.

The opening of the Fourth Session will set the tone for government's policy direction and legislative priorities, with Parliament expected to consider Bills arising from the agenda while continuing its constitutional oversight role.

The SONA is anticipated to give an update on national developments and government priorities as the country pushes ahead with its development agenda.