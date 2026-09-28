Kenya: Mogaka Claims Kibaki, Uhuru Blocked Sh1.9bn Kuwait Funds for Nyamira Schools

Nairobi — West Mugirango MP Steve Mogaka has accused former Presidents Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta of blocking a Sh1.9 billion donation from the Kuwaiti government intended to construct schools in Nyamira County.

Mogaka alleged that the funds were donated in recognition of the county's role in hosting thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) following the 2007/2008 post-election violence but were held up during the two administrations.

Speaking in Nyamira, the legislator claimed the money was meant to support education infrastructure in the county as a gesture of appreciation for residents who accommodated families displaced by the violence.

"The Government of Kuwait donated Ksh 1.9 billion to build schools in Nyamira because our people hosted IDPs when the country was burning. That money was blocked by the administrations of former Presidents Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta. It never reached our people," Mogaka claimed.

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The MP said the funds were eventually released in 2023 under President William Ruto's administration, paving the way for the construction of schools across the county.

He disclosed that 13 schools had so far been completed in West Mugirango Constituency under the first phase of the project.

"After years of waiting, the money was released in 2023. As we speak, 13 schools have been built in West Mugirango courtesy of that Kuwait donation. This is proof that the money was real and it was meant for our children," he said.

Mogaka said the new schools had helped ease congestion and improve learning conditions for pupils, adding that he would push for additional funding to complete the remaining projects.

He thanked the Kuwaiti government for the donation and President Ruto's administration for facilitating the release of the funds.

"We thank Kuwait for their generosity and President Ruto's government for releasing the funds. Nyamira hosted IDPs out of love, and now our children are finally getting the schools they deserved 16 years ago," he added.

The MP's remarks highlight the role of the Kuwait-funded project in expanding school infrastructure in Nyamira, although he did not provide details of the circumstances surrounding the alleged delays under the previous administrations.