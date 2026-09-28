Kenya: DCI Arrests 25 Suspected Gang Members in Kitale Crackdown

28 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Detectives have arrested 25 suspected gang members accused of terrorising residents in Kitale's Premium area and neighbouring communities in Trans Nzoia County.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspects were apprehended by officers from Kitale Police Station during a targeted security operation following reports of escalating violence and criminal activities in the area.

In a statement, the DCI said the suspects were believed to be members of a criminal gang linked to a series of attacks on residents.

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The operation was launched in response to growing concerns over insecurity, with residents reportedly facing increasing threats from criminal gangs.

"The apprehended suspects are currently in custody and are being processed in preparation for their arraignment," the DCI said.

The agency did not disclose the identities of the suspects or provide details of the specific attacks they are accused of carrying out.

The arrests form part of ongoing efforts by the National Police Service (NPS) to address criminal activities and restore security in affected communities.

The DCI said police would continue conducting intelligence-led, multi-agency operations to apprehend individuals suspected of threatening public safety.

It added that those arrested would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The latest arrests come amid efforts by security agencies to curb gang-related violence and protect residents from criminal activities.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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