Kenya: IEBC Rejects Claims of Foreigners Registering As Kenyan Voters

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has rejected claims that foreigners are being registered as voters in Kenya, challenging anyone making the allegations to provide evidence.

The electoral agency said reports alleging electoral malpractice, illegal voter transfers and the registration of foreigners as voters in Kenya and outside the country are "unsubstantiated and untrue".

The response comes as the Commission continues preparations for the 2027 General Election, with Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) ongoing across the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

IEBC said no credible evidence has been presented to support the allegations.

"Should credible evidence of any malpractice be brought to the attention of the Commission, the Commission shall take appropriate action, including disciplinary measures and, where applicable, referral for criminal investigation and prosecution," the Commission Chair Erustus Ethekon said.

The Commission said voter registration is governed by the Constitution, the Elections Act and other electoral laws.

It explained that Kenyans seeking registration must present valid identification documents, including a national identity card or Kenyan passport.

IEBC also stressed that it is responsible for registering eligible Kenyan citizens and maintaining the voter register, but does not issue national identity cards or passports.

"Registration of voters is a regulated and structured process," the Commission said.

The electoral agency said it was concerned about what it described as misleading, unverified and sensationalised reports on the ongoing voter registration exercise.

According to IEBC, such reports could undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

The Commission said CVR has been running since September 29, 2025, at designated registration centres across all 290 constituencies.

It said allegations of illegal registration, voter transfers or favouritism should be backed by verifiable evidence.

IEBC said it has also worked with civil society organisations, religious groups, universities, professional associations and community leaders to support voter registration.

The Commission said more than 2.6 million new voters have been registered since the current commissioners took office.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

IEBC said it remains open to credible reports of malpractice as it prepares the country for the 2027 election.

The Commission said its focus remains on delivering a "free, fair, transparent, accountable, credible and verifiable" election.