Kenya: US Delegation Backs Fight Against Period Poverty in Kenyan Schools

Kisii — A delegation of US-based leaders and humanitarian advocates is in Kenya for a week-long outreach programme aimed at tackling period poverty among schoolgirls and promoting menstrual dignity in schools.

The delegation is visiting schools across the country to provide sanitary products, educate girls on menstrual hygiene and offer counselling and mental health support.

Speaking in Kisii, leadership strategist Dr Leslie Latimore-Lorfils said the initiative seeks to encourage girls to pursue their ambitions regardless of their backgrounds.

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Latimore-Lorfils, who previously served as a senior military officer, said period poverty goes beyond the lack of sanitary products, affecting girls' dignity, self-esteem and access to education.

"Period poverty is not just about lack of pads, it is about dignity, self-esteem and access to education. We are here to walk with these girls, listen to them and give them sustainable solutions," she said.

She said the delegation is also conducting counselling sessions to help girls build confidence, overcome shame and cope with academic and social pressures.

Shandra Johnson, an advocate for mothers and girls, said the initiative was driven by the need to ensure girls feel supported during menstruation.

"We want these girls to know they are seen, they are valued and their education matters more than a period," Johnson said.

Craig Bruce of Evolve Advisory Group said the organisation was proud to support the humanitarian initiative and urged more partners to invest in girls' education.

"When you empower a girl, you empower a community," Bruce said.

Dominic Obadiah (HSC), a humanitarian diplomat and founder of Civility Voice Diplomat (CvD), said the organisation is working to address the challenges that force girls to miss school during their menstrual periods.

Obadiah said the delegation had visited schools in rural and peri-urban areas where lack of sanitary products and stigma surrounding menstruation continue to affect attendance.

"The mission under Civility Voice Diplomat is to restore dignity to the girl child and ensure no girl misses school because of her period," he said.

The delegation donated sanitary pads and menstrual cups to hundreds of schoolgirls as part of the outreach.

The menstrual cups were introduced as a reusable and environmentally friendly alternative to disposable sanitary products, with the delegation noting that they can last for several years when properly maintained.

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Obadiah said the outreach also focuses on educating girls about menstrual hygiene while addressing myths and stigma surrounding menstruation.

The programme will continue in other schools across Kenya this week under the coordination of Civility Voice Diplomat.