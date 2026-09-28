Kenya: President Ruto Mourns Martha Karua's Father, Jackson Karua

28 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — President William Ruto has mourned the death of Mwalimu Jackson Karua, the father of People's Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua.

In a condolence message, Ruto expressed deep sorrow over the death of the veteran teacher, describing him as a dedicated educator who devoted his life to teaching and public service.

The President said Karua had touched generations through his work, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of those he taught and served.

"We join Martha, the Karua family, relatives and friends in mourning this loss and honouring a life of service," Ruto said.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved family, wishing them strength and comfort during the difficult period.

"May God grant them strength and comfort, and may the soul of Mwalimu Jackson Karua rest in eternal peace," he added.

Karua's death marks a loss for the Karua family, with the President joining relatives and friends in paying tribute to his life and contribution to education.

Ruto's message comes as condolences continue to be extended to Martha Karua and her family following the loss.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.