Malawi: Professor Chasukwa Elected New President of Malawi Political Science Association

Professor Michael Chasukwa has been elected as the new President of the Malawi Political Science Association (PSA), following a vote held at the association's 4th PSA Biennial Conference at Sunbird Livingstonia Beach.

Chasukwa, a professor of political science at the University of Malawi (UNIMA), takes over leadership of the association for a two-year term running from October 2026 to September 2028, heading a newly elected Executive Council (EXCO) tasked with steering the organisation's direction over the coming years.

Joining Chasukwa at the top of the new leadership team is Annie Sainala Kalebe, a lecturer in political science at the Catholic University of Malawi, who has been elected Vice President after previously serving as a Councilor and Executive Member on the outgoing EXCO.

Mavuto Bamusi, a Technical Advisor for Civil Society Strengthening at GIZ, has been elected Secretary General, moving up from his previous role as Publicity Secretary within the association.

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Dr Clemence Alfazema of Palladium has been appointed Treasurer General, while Dr George Chaima, a political analyst and Executive Director of the New Restoration Plan, takes over as the association's new Publicity Secretary.

Rounding out the newly elected Executive Council are three Councilors and Executive Members: Associate Professor Nandini Patel of IPI, Beauty Msiska Phiri, a lecturer at the Catholic University of Malawi, and Dr Chrispine Mphande, a lecturer in History and Development Studies at Mzuzu University.

The election of the new leadership marks the beginning of a fresh two-year chapter for the Malawi Political Science Association, with the newly elected officials now set to guide the organisation's activities, advocacy and academic engagement through to September 2028.