Mozambique: NGOs Praise Mozambican Government for Adopting 284 UPR Recommendations

Maputo — A group of three NGOs have praised the Mozambican government for adopting 284 of the 292 recommendations that are part of the fourth cycle of the UN Universal Periodic Review (UPR).

The organizations in question are the Lutheran World Federation, World Vision, and the Mozambican Forum for Monitoring the Universal Periodic Review (UPR).

In a joint statement presented at the session that took place Geneva, where the UN Human Rights Council reviewed Mozambique's position, the three organizations praised the government's "constructive engagement with the UPR process and attributed the high rate of accepted recommendations to greater openness and commitment to international human rights standards."

The three organizations also highlighted changes to the legislative framework and policies regarding the protection of "women, youth, persons with disabilities, refugees, internally displaced persons, and other vulnerable groups."

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The organizations viewed the decentralization and integration of UPR recommendations into planning and budgeting processes positively, as these measures enable local communities and vulnerable groups to participate in setting priorities and monitoring outcomes.

The position adopted by Mozambique covers issues that are among the most sensitive in the national debate. The country accepted recommendations regarding "judicial independence, access to justice, freedom of expression, the protection of journalists and human rights defenders, elections, the conduct of security forces, and the investigation of alleged violations occurring during and after the 2024 elections."

The government also showed to be committed to protecting human rights in those regions affected by Islamist terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado. "These recommendations include the protection of civilians and internally displaced persons, access to humanitarian assistance, and respect for International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law during operations conducted in the context of the conflict", reads the statement.

However, the three organizations called for strengthened fight against gender-based violence, protection children's rights, increasing the inclusion of refugees and internally displaced persons, and ensuring active civil society participation in monitoring the recommendations.

The organizations also called for the drafting and approval of PARPU IV (2027-2030), the integration of this plan into national and local policies, and the periodic presentation of implementation reports in partnership with civil society. They further advocated for the continuation of the Inclusive National Dialogue as a tool for consolidating peace and democratic stability.