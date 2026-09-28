Mozambique: Health Facilities Treat Over 17,000 Involved in Drugs Abuse

Maputo — At least 17,783 people were treated at Mozambican health facilities during the first half of 2026 for mental and behavioral disorders resulting from the use of drugs and other psychoactive substances.

According to National Report on Drug Trafficking and Consumption, released by the Central Office for the Prevention and Control of Drugs (GCPCD), these figures represent a 58.6 percent increase compared with the same period in 2025.

According to Salma Iuraimadam, representative of the Health Ministry, the use of multiple substances and alcohol continues to be the main reason for seeking psychiatric and mental health services, with 7,372 and 5,469 cases, respectively.

"These were followed by cases related to the use of cannabinoids, with 1,502 records, and opioids, with 1,100 cases. The 21-to-35 age group continues to account for the highest number of cases and is considered particularly significant because it includes people of school and working age", he said,

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Maputo leads in the number of drugs consumption, although the northern provinces of Nampula and Cabo Delgado and the central province of Manica also recorded high levels of multiple-substance use.

Iuraimadam warned that the abusive use of drugs and other psychoactive substances can cause family conflicts, neglect of responsibilities and the breakdown of emotional ties, in addition to being associated with mental and physical health problems.

The consequences identified include depression, severe anxiety, panic attacks, psychotic episodes, and cardiovascular and liver diseases.

According to the representative of GCPCD Prevention Department, José Bambo, awareness campaigns covered more than 1.38 million people, particularly adolescents and young people.

"More than 21,000 activists were mobilised and over 14,000 talks were held in schools and communities. During the same period, 131 crimes related to drug trafficking and use were recorded, compared with 75 in the first half of 2025", he said.

The data also reveal an increase in drug-related criminal cases. The National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) recorded 418 cases in the first half of 2026, compared with 250 in the same period of 2025, while the Office of the Attorney-General (PGR) handled 651 cases, compared with 418 previously.