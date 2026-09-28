South Africa: Kensington Businesses Suffer 70 Percent Decline As Joburg Water Rips Up Queen Street

A Kensington community group has been trying to revive the historic Joburg suburb, but residents and businesses have endured months of mud, dust and disrupted access as Johannesburg Water replaces pipes.

Queen Street, the main commercial thoroughfare in Kensington, Johannesburg, has been torn up for six months, leaving cars and trucks stuck in mud, businesses battling restricted access and traffic spilling into surrounding streets - and Johannesburg Water still cannot say when the road will be permanently restored.

The road forms part of Johannesburg's M33 metropolitan route, running through Kensington between Malvern and Bruma and carrying traffic through one of the main corridors in the city's eastern suburbs.

About 400m of pipeline have been replaced since work began in March, but residents and businesses have endured months of mud, dust and disrupted access, while traffic avoiding Queen Street has spilled into surrounding streets.

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Businesses say the impact has been severe. Some report falls in customer numbers and sales of between 40% and 70%, and traders have appealed for urgent intervention, warning that jobs and businesses could be at risk.

The disruption is also frustrating a wider community drive to revive Kensington, a historic suburb on the eastern edge of Johannesburg's inner city where residents and businesses have been cleaning streets, removing illegal dumping, planting greenery and restoring neglected public spaces.

"The ongoing refusal or inability by the City to fix Queen...