South Africa: How the Taxi Industry Wins When the State Weakens

The testimony of Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni at the Madlanga Commission is a reminder of how powerful the taxi industry, and elements of it, have become in our society.

One of the many important services the Madlanga Commission has performed for us is to reveal how central the taxi industry has become to our society. It is influencing the police, our politics and the very nature of the rule of law.

Last week, Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni gave testimony at the commission in apparent response to what he is expecting to be asked under cross-examination.

To listen to him was to hear a tale of a person who has struggled to do good for himself and his family, and who is well respected in his community for what he gives back.

Presumably, he arrived at his pack of Ferraris entirely by accident.

And he said, with a straight face, that he is not at all linked to the killings that plague the industry, despite the references to "hits" and "izinkabi" that litter his WhatsApps.

This is all a reminder of how powerful the taxi industry, and elements of it, have become in our society.

Primarily, this influence is exercised through its links to the police.

The reasons this has happened are obvious. Police officers are in daily contact with members of the taxi industry; they have grown up and...