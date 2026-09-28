South Africa: Two SA Women, Two Very Different Diagnosis and Treatment Journeys

In the first article of a new Daily Maverick and Spotlight special series on cancer in South Africa, Biénne Huisman speaks to rugby referee Aimee Barrett-Theron and cancer warrior Joyce Witbooi, who helps women navigate Cape Town's public health system. The series will aim to among others unpack the cancer data, access to treatment, and screening and try to understand just what the cancer burden in South Africa is.

South Africa's beloved, world-renowned rugby referee Aimee Barrett-Theron was diagnosed with breast cancer just days before her 39th birthday in June 2026. Initially, she did not panic after discovering a lump in her breast, as she is healthy and fit, with no family history of breast cancer. But five days after being examined by her doctor, she received the news.

"It might be weird to say, but it was a relief to get an answer so quickly even though it wasn't the answer I wanted," says Barrett-Theron, who grew up in Durban and started her own rugby career playing for the KwaZulu-Natal women's team.

Barrett-Theron is the first South African woman to be signed as a full-time professional rugby referee.

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"I have two lumps in my breast and then some cancer in my lymph as well. So that's why the treatment plan is quite aggressive," she says.

Her diagnosis is stage two; with cancer stages one through to four describing how far the disease has spread in the body. Barrett-Theron says that after being diagnosed, her outlook was: "Doc, what's the plan? Let's go". She says she is intent on "getting back on the field" soon, as she tackles the...