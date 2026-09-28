South Africa: The War On Women - - Ekurhuleni Murders Highlight SA's Femicide Crisis

The Ekurhuleni killings have intensified fears over South Africa's femicide crisis, exposing women's daily vulnerability and persistent failures in policing, prevention and accountability.

Many of their names are well known. Olorato Mongale was murdered on her way to a date. Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered while collecting a parcel from a post office. Kirsten Kluyts was murdered during a MyRun event. Anene Booysen was murdered after visiting a bar.

Thousands of women are murdered in South Africa each year. Some cases spark public outrage, which leads to promises of urgent reform. Inevitably, while the cases go to court, or more often, never end up in court, the femicide continues.

Elizabeth "Tsontso" Moselakgomo (38) has become the latest symbol of the war on women. She was reported missing by her eight-year-old daughter on 9 September after she failed to return home from her run. Her partially clad body was found in Rhodesfield, Ekurhuleni, and family members identified her on 14 September.

Read more Tsontso's final run on lonely Ekurhuleni route where she probably faced killer September 20, 2026 She was the first of 10 women killed in Ekurhuleni and one in Soweto since July to be publicly identified. The SAPS has appointed a task team to investigate the murders, suggesting there are similarities in their deaths, which has...