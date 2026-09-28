Uganda: BOU - Stronger Exports Key to Long-Term Shilling Stability

Bank of Uganda Deputy Governor Prof. Augustus Nuwagaba says Uganda must increase its export earnings to support long-term stability of the shilling and strengthen foreign exchange inflows.

Speaking to Nile Post on the sidelines of an engagement in Kabale, Nuwagaba said the shilling remained fairly stable in July, when it traded at an average of Shs3,704 against the US dollar.

He said the Bank of Uganda has sufficient instruments to support exchange-rate stability in the short term, but warned that sustained stability would depend largely on Uganda's ability to generate foreign exchange through exports.

"The long-term stability of the exchange rate will hinge on Uganda's export performance," Nuwagaba said.

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The shilling has come under pressure in recent weeks, with market reports indicating a weakening against the US dollar compared with its position at the end of August.

Nuwagaba said Uganda needs to scale up exports of key commodities such as coffee, milk and cocoa while prioritising value addition to increase foreign exchange earnings.

"Scarcity of US dollars on the market puts pressure on the local currency. Every country desires a stable exchange rate, achieving it requires deliberate efforts to boost foreign exchange inflows," Nuwagaba stated.

The Bank of Uganda publishes daily indicative exchange rates and manages the country's exchange-rate policy as part of its broader mandate to support macroeconomic stability and external competitiveness.

Nuwagaba also highlighted the need to increase access to credit for the private sector, saying greater financing for businesses and productive activities would support economic growth.

He said private-sector credit growth currently stands at 13.6 per cent, noting that limited domestic savings contribute to the country's shallow financial depth and constrain lending.

"Low level of lending to the country's shallow financial depth is driven largely by low domestic savings," Nuwagaba said.

The Bank of Uganda has continued to support initiatives aimed at expanding access to affordable financing for productive sectors. Its targeted credit schemes include the Agricultural Credit Facility and the Small Business Fund, while the INVITE project provides financing and technical support to eligible businesses, particularly manufacturing and export-oriented enterprises.

The central bank's recent reports also indicate that private-sector credit has continued to expand across several productive sectors, including agriculture, mining and quarrying, and manufacturing.

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Nuwagaba's remarks underline the link between export growth, foreign exchange availability and exchange-rate stability, while highlighting the need to strengthen domestic financing for businesses as Uganda seeks to expand economic activity.