Monrovia — Rural dwellers are decrying increasing bad road conditions they are facing at the time of the presence of yellow machines brought into the country by the government to help with roads improvement across the country.

From Montserrado, to Nimba, Grand Gedeh, Lofa, Gbarpolu, as well as other counties, the cries about bad road conditions remain the same, as citizens endure tough times traveling from one region to another.

Here in Montserrado County, residents of Todee District have raised concerns over the poor condition of roads in the area, saying the situation is affecting transportation, economic activities, and access to essential services.

The concerns were highlighted during a live coverage by DN-News Online TV, where residents described the road conditions as difficult and called for urgent government intervention.

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According to the residents, the deplorable condition of the road is making it difficult for people to move between communities and for farmers and traders to transport their goods to markets.

They said motorists and passengers are also spending extended periods navigating the difficult road conditions, resulting in delays and increased transportation costs.

Motorcyclists and vehicle drivers are reportedly among those facing major challenges, with difficult sections of the road making transportation more stressful and contributing to vehicle damage and additional maintenance expenses.

Residents said the road challenges are also affecting their daily economic activities, particularly farmers who depend on reliable transportation to move agricultural products from their communities to market centers.

They further expressed concern that the poor road conditions could affect access to essential services, including health care, education, and other services that require regular movement between communities.

During the live coverage, residents appealed to the government and relevant authorities to pay urgent attention to the road situation and consider rehabilitation efforts.

They said improving the road would help reduce transportation difficulties, support farmers and traders, and make it easier for residents to access markets and essential services.

Residents of Todee believe improved road infrastructure would also contribute to economic activity and the overall development of communities in the district.

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They are therefore calling on the government, particularly the relevant road authorities, to assess the situation and take steps to address the challenges faced by residents and road users.