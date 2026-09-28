Sudan: TSC President Honors Youth National Team Delegation After Winning Cecafa Championship

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, honored the Sudan U-20 national youth team delegation following its crowning as champion of the East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) Championship.

During his reception of the team delegation on Sunday at the Republican Palace, the TSC President congratulated the Sudanese people on the major achievement accomplished by Sudan's youth at this football event, saying, "You were the reason for bringing joy to the Sudanese people and restoring a sense of reassurance to them. On behalf of the Sudanese people, we thank you. You have demonstrated that Sudan has dependable young people."

Al-Burhan added, "We will build and rebuild Sudan with the efforts of its people, participate in all football competitions, and achieve victory," calling for preserving these achievements, supporting youth capabilities, and developing the national teams to ensure that they continue their contributions in the future.

Al-Burhan also praised the players' abilities and their commitment to training and developing their skills, affirming the state's commitment to sponsoring and supporting them and providing an environment conducive to creativity.

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For his part, Deputy President of the Sudan Football Association, Osama Ata Al-Manan, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the TSC President for honoring the national team delegation, champions of the East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) U-20 Championship.

He praised the TSC President's continued support for the national teams, affirming that the association would continue its efforts to achieve further sporting successes and objectives.

Ata Al-Manan explained that the Sudan Football Association and the national youth team had presented the championship trophy to the TSC President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in recognition of the successive victories being achieved by the Armed Forces in their efforts to restore security, stability, and peace in the country.