Khartoum — The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) categorically reject allegations made by the Ethiopian Army's Chief of Staff that Sudan is supporting the opposition, describing them as baseless, at a time when information and facts indicate the continued support and assistance provided to the Rapid Support (RSF) Militia (Janjaweed) from Ethiopian territory, including training, supplies, and the use of Ethiopian territory for military activities, including strategic and suicide drones.

In a statement issued by its Spokesperson, the SAF said, "We have followed the statements made by the Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, including the allegations that Sudan is supporting the Ethiopian opposition."

The statement continued, "The Armed Forces reaffirm that Sudan is committed to international law and the principles of good-neighborly relations and does not interfere in the internal affairs of other states. At the same time, Sudan will not allow any infringement upon its sovereignty or national security."

The Armed Forces called on the Ethiopian side to exercise accuracy and responsibility and to resort to dialogue and official channels in a manner that preserves the security and stability of both countries and the region.

The SAF Spokesperson concluded, "The Sudanese Armed Forces will remain vigilant in protecting the nation's borders and sovereignty and capable of confronting any threat to its security and stability."