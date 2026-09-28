Uganda: Namayanja Urges Communities to Take Ownership of National Cleaning Campaign

NRM Deputy Secretary General Rose Namayanja has urged communities to stop viewing the National Cleaning Day exercise as a government responsibility, saying the initiative is primarily intended to protect communities from diseases associated with poor sanitation.

Namayanja made the remarks while leading a community cleaning exercise by Seventh-day Adventists in Kapeeka SDA Church District in Nakaseke District, following the government's decision to allow them to participate in the National Cleaning Day exercise on Sunday instead of Saturday, their Sabbath day.

She commended Christians for turning up in large numbers despite the rainy weather and without being forced by leaders or security agencies.

"People should stop thinking that cleaning is a burden imposed on them by government. When we clean our communities, we are protecting ourselves and our families from diseases such as cholera, typhoid and other illnesses caused by poor sanitation," she said.

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Namayanja said she chose Kapeeka for the exercise because of what she described as poor sanitation conditions in the area, adding that she would continue engaging the community until residents embrace regular cleaning as a personal responsibility.

"I chose Kapeeka because it is one of the areas in Nakaseke where we still have challenges with cleanliness due to the big population here. We shall continue working with the people here until everyone understands that keeping the community clean must become part of our daily life," Namayanja added.

She also praised the Christians for participating in the exercise despite it being outside the government's usual Saturday schedule, saying their participation demonstrated commitment to improving sanitation.

"You did not wait to be forced by your leaders or the police. I encourage other communities to learn from your example," she said.

Kapeeka SDA District Pastor Emmanuel Okoth said the community had decided to honour the cleaning exercise despite the rainfall, describing sanitation as an important component of public health.

"Although it rained, we had already committed ourselves to cleaning our community. We appreciate government for giving us an opportunity to participate on Sunday and for promoting an initiative that contributes to better health," Okoth said.

Joyce Nakayenga, the area district councillor, urged residents not to wait for government-declared cleaning days to keep their surroundings clean.

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"We should make cleanliness part of our daily lives so that we can prevent diseases such as cholera, typhoid and other illnesses associated with poor sanitation," Nakayenga said.

The exercise comes as Uganda implements the National Cleaning Day programme, which is observed on the last Saturday of every month. However, Seventh-day Adventists who observe Saturday as the Sabbath have been allowed to conduct their community cleaning activities on Sunday.

This was the third nationwide cleaning exercise since the government introduced the mandatory National Cleaning Day programme.