Namibia: Kudus, Wanderers Through to the Final

FNB Kudus and FNB Wanderers will meet in a repeat of last year's Namibia Rugby Premier League final after both recorded convincing victories in the semi-finals on Saturday.

The defending champions Kudus beat Montego United 55-38, while Wanderers beat FNB Grootfontein 60-27.

Kudus outscored United by nine tries to six, with fullback Lloyd Jacobs (four tries) and flyhalf Kyle Wentzel (two tries and five conversions) each scoring 20 points.

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The match was still evenly balanced going into the final quarter, with Kudus holding a narrow 36-31 lead, but the coastal side stepped up the tempo, scoring three late tries to run out comfortable winners.

Kudus came out attacking and took a 17-0 lead after two early tries by Jacobs and flanker Lezardo Vos.

United responded in style and managed to draw level after tries by Otja Auala, Jurgen Meyer and Elzando van Wyk, but Wentzel was sent over from a scrum to put Kudus 24-17 ahead at the break.

Kudus opened up a 36-17 lead with tries by winger Gio Isaacks and Jacobs' third try, but United came storming back and reduced the deficit to 36-31 after Meyer's second try and a penalty try.

That's the closest they got, though, as Kudus stepped it up a gear with three more tries through Wentzel, Jacobs' fourth, and Vos to seal a comprehensive win.

Kudus have now booked their place in the final for the second successive year, where they will once again take on Wanderers, who ran out comfortable winners against Grootfontein.

Wanderers scored a total of eight tries with flyhalf Wiks Tromp adding 18 points, while Grootfontein scored four tries.

Grootfontein took the lead when flanker Pieter Kok went over from a line-out, but Wanderers drew level when centre and captain Danco Burger crashed over.

Wanderers edged 11-5 ahead after two penalties by Tromp, but regained the lead when centre Franklin Busch cut through the backline to score and convert.

Wanderers' powerful pack, however, continued to bash away at Grootfontein's line, and two more tries by hooker Edward Drotsky and their hardworking eighthman, Adriaan Booysen, put them 25-12 ahead at half-time.

Booysen added a second try after the break, and although Grootfontein struck back with a try by winger Alfred Vercuil, they could not get back into the game.

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Wanderers upped the tempo and gradually pulled away as they scored four more tries through winger Tareekuje Tjipute, fullback Jaylon Carew, lock Kistings Minyoi and substitute back Andre van der Berg, while Grootfontein scored a consolation try through prop Filippus Tshuuya.

Wanderers will now meet Kudus in the final on 10 October, but their captain, Danco Burger, says they will need to step up their game.

"I think the fact that we lost the final last year will make this final a bit more personal, so for us there is a lot to work on. So, it's back to the drawing board for us. We did some things very well, but we need to work on a lot of things and we know Kudus is also a quality side; we will definitely have to step it up for the final," he says.