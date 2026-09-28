Several world leaders have called for a woman to become the next secretary general of the United Nations, saying the organisation has never been led by a woman since its establishment in 1945.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah joined the calls during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York yesterday.

"Since the establishment of the United Nations in 1945, no woman has served as secretary general of the organisation. The leadership of the organisation has yet to reflect the principle of gender equality. Namibia, therefore, believes that it is time that a woman be elected."

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Her call was echoed by leaders from several regions.

Estonia said that after 81 years, it was time for the organisation to be led by a woman, while stressing the importance of a candidate with a record in international law, human rights and commitment to the UN Charter.

Estonia explicitly linked the selection of the next secretary general to gender representation.

Estonia also called for a transparent, fair and inclusive selection process.

Dominican Republic president Luis Abinader placed the issue within a broader call for reform of the UN and its Security Council.

"This year, I affirmed from this very same rostrum that it was the turn of Latin America and the Caribbean to provide renewed leadership, and that the time had come for a woman to be secretary general of this organisation," Abinader said.

He noted that no woman has led the organisation in more than 80 years.

Botswana also raised the issue while discussing reform of the United Nations.

President Gideon Boko said the organisation had an "unfinished chapter" in its leadership history.

"Eight decades later, the United Nations has yet to be led by a woman as secretary general," he said. Botswana's intervention linked the issue to broader questions of representation and reform, particularly reform of the Security Council.

Timor-Leste president José Ramos-Horta went further by setting out qualities he believes the next secretary general should possess. He noted that nine men have served as secretary generals during the organisation's history and said the time had come for a woman.

"After more than 80 years of men at the helm of our organisation, we ought to have enough wisdom and elect a woman," Ramos-Horta said.

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He said the next leader should have a strong record in defending human rights, gender equality and inclusion, the rule of law and democracy, as well as senior management experience in national and multilateral institutions.

The calls come as the UN prepares to select a successor to current Secretary General António Guterres, whose second five-year term ends on 31 December 2026. He is expected to leave office after serving since 2017.

The race currently has seven candidates, following the withdrawal of former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet on 20 September. The remaining candidates are Rebeca Grynspan of Costa Rica, Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett of Guyana, Rafael Grossi of Argentina, Olara Otunnu of Uganda, Macky Sall of Senegal, María Fernanda Espinosa of Ecuador and Ivonne Baki of Ecuador.

The selection process is being conducted through the UN Security Council and General Assembly. The Security Council will recommend a candidate to the 193-member General Assembly, which formally appoints the secretary general.

The UN has not announced a fixed date for the final appointment. The selection is expected to be completed later this year, with the new secretary general scheduled to begin the term on 1 January 2027.

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