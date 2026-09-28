Nigeria: Tinubu's Extended Absence

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's extended stay abroad has continued to generate debate around constitutional provisions that require the president to transmit power to the vice president if away from the country for more than 21 days or unable to discharge the functions of his office.

The president, who was supposed to return to Nigeria on September 20, had extended his "working vacation" by a week and the presidency said he would be back in the country over the weekend. But he did not return as promised, raising fresh concerns over the handling of his whereabouts.

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) had urged Nigerians to seek judicial interpretation of President Tinubu's prolonged absence from the country, saying citizens have the right to challenge actions they believe violate the Constitution.

The Director of CDD-West Africa, Dr Dauda Garuba, said although the president had the right to travel and extend his stay, he was expected to take the provisions of the Constitution into consideration when determining the duration of his absence.

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Though Daily Trust was not immediately able to verify why the President postponed his return to Nigeria after the September 21 announcement, sources in the Presidency told one of our correspondents that it was just a slight change of plan.

Reacting to the delayed return, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, in a post on his social media platforms on Sunday, said the president is hale and hearty and does not need to be in Abuja physically to perform his duties.

"Nigeria's President is hale and hearty. He has been on a working vacation, which he is perfectly entitled to. In this digital age, he does not need to be physically present in Abuja to do the work for which he was elected in 2023.

"We have seen that he has indeed been working, meeting investors in France, most recently facilitating a $7 billion deep-sea port in Ogun Waterside, an initiative of the Ogun State Government," he said.

Reacting to the criticism about Tinubu's absence at the United Nations General Assembly, he said, "Two other important African leaders were not in New York for the UNGA: South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and Egypt's Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Ramaphosa booked himself off public engagements.

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"Johannesburg and Pretoria made no uproar over Ramaphosa's absence at UNGA. And Egypt did not erupt that Sisi did not go to New York. The Nigerian President announced he was taking his annual vacation and delegated attendance to his able and dependable Vice President.

"President Tinubu will return home this week to mark Nigeria's 66th Independence Anniversary and honour MKO Abiola, the martyr of the democracy we enjoy today, by attending the premiere of a movie in MKO's memory in Lagos."

Although Onanuga was silent on when exactly the president would return to Nigeria, sources told one of our correspondents he would be back tomorrow (Tuesday).

Our correspondents report that if the president returns to Nigeria on Tuesday, he would have spent four weeks on his working vacation in Europe.

On August 30, President Tinubu departed Abuja for a three-week vacation expected to be spent in London and France.

After spending about a week in London, the President travelled to Paris, France, where he held meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and businessman Vincent Bolloré, whose business interests include Canal+, MultiChoice and Universal Music Group.

On September 24, President Tinubu was also present in Paris at the signing of Memoranda of Understanding between the Ogun State Government and DP World, one of the world's leading ports and logistics operators, to develop the Ogun State Blue Marine Special Economic Zone and the Gateway Deep Seaport.

Tinubu's extended stay has, however, attracted more scrutiny.

Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) states that "Whenever the President is proceeding on vacation or is otherwise unable to discharge the functions of his Office, he shall transmit a written declaration to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to that effect, and until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary, the Vice-President shall perform the functions of the President as Acting President."

Subsection 2 states that "In the event that the President is unable or fails to transmit the written declaration mentioned in subsection (1) of this section within 21 days, the National Assembly shall, by a resolution made by a simple majority of the vote of each House of the National Assembly, mandate the Vice-President to perform the functions of the office of the President as Acting President until the President transmits a letter to the President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives that he is now available to resume his functions as President."

Based on this section, the president is expected to send a written declaration to the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives if he goes on vacation or is unable to perform his duties for more than 21 days. The declaration makes the vice president the acting president.

The Senate spokesperson Yomi Adaramodu did not respond to the message sent to him on Sunday.

But the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, had on September 22, during a project commissioning event in Akwa Ibom State, spoke on the controversy over Tinubu's extended working vacation, saying, "There is no vacancy in Aso Rock," and that the president remains fully in charge of the country despite being outside Nigeria.

NASS should invoke Constitution, says ex-lawmaker

A former member of the House of Representatives from Benue State, Mark Gbillah, urged the National Assembly to invoke Section 145(2) of the 1999 Constitution and mandate Vice-President Kashim Shettima to act as president if President Tinubu fails to resume duties when the lawmakers reconvene.

Gbillah, who spoke in an interview with our correspondent, said the prolonged absence of the president from Nigeria without an officially acknowledged transfer of presidential functions had raised serious constitutional concerns.

He said the provision was sufficiently clear and should not be subjected to interpretations based on the description of the President's trip as a "working vacation", as claimed by his aides.

He said, "First of all, it is shameful, again, and ridiculous. The Constitution, very clearly in 145 (1), makes it clear that when the President is embarking on vacation, he needs to transmit the notification to the Senate President and the Speaker, delegating and transmitting his responsibilities to another individual, which in this instance should be the vice president."

He faulted arguments suggesting that the president's trip should be treated differently because it has been described as a working vacation.

Gbillah said there was a distinction between a president travelling abroad on official assignment and being on vacation, arguing that the latter attracted the constitutional requirement for the transmission of presidential functions.

"If the president is travelling out of the country on official assignment, it's different from a vacation. So there's no such thing as working and non-working vacations," he said.

He added that the president's continued communication with officials or issuance of directives from abroad did not remove the constitutional requirement.

Gbillah also raised concern over the simultaneous absence of Tinubu and Shettima from the country, saying the situation further heightened the need for clarity over who was constitutionally performing presidential functions.

He referred to the President's delegation of some functions during Shettima's absence and questioned the suggestion that Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, could effectively perform presidential responsibilities.

"In this instance, where the Vice President again went for UNGA with no achievable objective, then power should have been transmitted to somebody else, which in this instance is not supposed to be the SGF.

"In the hierarchy of the protocol of this country, it was even erroneous for the president to tell us the SGF is doing that. We should know that it should have gone to the Senate President," Gbillah said.

He said the constitutional issue became more pressing after the 21-day period elapsed, arguing that the National Assembly could no longer remain passive.

"Then now that the president has exceeded 21 days. Subsection 2 makes it clear that the National Assembly shall, by a simple majority of the vote of each House of the National Assembly, mandate the Vice-President to perform the functions of the office of the President as Acting President," he said.

He urged the Senate and House of Representatives to convene if necessary to exercise their constitutional responsibility.

"This is a constitutional statute. So this is important for them to have convened an emergency session to say, look, based on Section 145, subsection 2 of the Constitution as amended, we should instruct and direct this power to be transmitted while Mr President is away," the ex-lawmaker stated.

He expressed concern that Nigerians were being left without sufficient public information about the president's status and the formal exercise of presidential authority.

"Right now we're going rudderless. We do not have any official transmission of power. We don't know who is running this country," Gbillah said.

He recalled the constitutional crisis surrounding the late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua's prolonged absence from office, saying the country should avoid a recurrence.

Gbillah also called on the Presidency to provide Nigerians with clearer information about the president's prolonged absence.

"The Presidency should be called upon to let us know what is happening to the President. All this level of secrecy is disturbing. This is a precedent that we are setting that is bad for our democracy; is a bad example to set, and it calls upon all reasonable Nigerians to hold the National Assembly and the Presidency accountable to ensure that statutory provisions in this country are upheld," he said.

Obi, ADC query Tinubu's 'prolonged' absence

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has also demanded answers regarding the official whereabouts of President Tinubu.

The former Anambra State governor raised the issue in a statement published Sunday on his official X handle, released via his spokesperson, Idris Zekeri Jnr.

Obi's intervention followed the global address delivered by Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama at the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Obi contrasted Ghana's active diplomatic presence with Nigeria's recurring leadership void on the world stage.

Obi wrote, "Here is the remarkable address delivered by Ghana's dynamic President, John Dramani Mahama, at the 81st UNGA. As the international community commends this distinguished leader, many are asking: Where is the President of Africa's most populous nation, a country of more than 200 million people--more than Ghana--whose leader has been absent from the global stage for three consecutive UNGAs?"

The NDC leader expressed deep concern over the executive absence at a time when Nigeria faces critical economic and security challenges domestically.

"Nigeria's president, who ought to be representing and guiding the continent at the international level, has not attended any of these three global gatherings. Where is he, particularly at a time when the country faces significant challenges both domestically and internationally?" Obi asked.

Obi maintained that symbolic representation by a deputy does not fully address the underlying question of governance continuity.

"Although our Vice President, Kashim Shettima, was present, the question remains: where is the President?" Obi asked.

Meanwhile, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has demanded full disclosure from the Presidency over the prolonged absence of President Tinubu from Nigeria, "six days after the expiration of his originally announced three-week vacation."

Kola Ologbondiyan, Director, Media and Publicity, ADC PCC, in a statement said it is deeply concerned that, as of Sunday, September 27, 2026, President Tinubu had yet to return to the country following the expiration of the vacation reportedly scheduled to end on September 21.

"The Presidency owes Nigerians a clear and transparent explanation. The continued absence of the President, without sufficient public information on his whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding the extension of his stay abroad, has inevitably generated questions and public concern.

"The office of the President is a public trust. Nigerians who elected President Tinubu are entitled to know where their President is and, more importantly, who is exercising presidential authority while he remains outside the country."

'No constitutional vacuum'

Speaking on the issue, an Abuja-based lawyer, Barrister Abdurrahman Salis, said the absence of President Tinubu and Shettima from Nigeria did not by itself create a constitutional vacuum, provided they remain capable of performing their official functions.

Salis, who spoke on the constitutional implications of the President and his deputy being outside the country, said the Constitution did not require the vice president to automatically take over whenever the president travelled outside Nigeria.

He said the situation would be different if the president travelled specifically for a vacation during which he would not perform his official duties.

"In the circumstances we are having at the moment when the president and the vice president are outside Nigeria, I do not think there is any constitutional issue in it because they are still able to perform their functions. In this age of digitalisation, everything is almost digital. You can perform the functions of your office wherever you are," he said.

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Also, Associate Professor and Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Lanre Sikiru Nurudeen, said the president's continued absence from the country should not necessarily be interpreted as a disruption to governance.

Nurudeen said a working leave did not imply that the president had ceased to discharge his official responsibilities.

According to him, Tinubu could continue to work and give necessary approvals while outside the country because he remained accessible to his officials and aides.

"I won't be surprised that he's away so that he can relax, free himself from the pressure of office that is so overwhelming, so that he can be ready for the rigours of the election campaign that will take him throughout the country, 36 states of the federation.

"I think Nigeria is moving. We are not missing him because he is not incommunicado. And I believe those who are in the presidency, the SSG, or the entire government, I think they are in contact with him," he said.

Timeline of Tinubu's extended stay abroad

President Tinubu, who left Nigeria on August 30, was expected to return on Sunday, September 20, but the Presidency announced last Monday that he had extended his vacation in Europe by "few days."

The president was expected to be back in the country over the weekend (September 27) but failed to return without any reason given by the Presidency.

Last Tuesday's announcement was the first formal extension of President Tinubu's vacation. However, the president had, at various times, extended his stay abroad without making it public.

He left Abuja on April 22, 2024, for the Netherlands on an official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

President Tinubu proceeded to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia to attend a special World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting between April 28 and 29, after the engagements in the Netherlands.

The president was expected back in the country after the forum in Saudi Arabia.

However, about five days after the forum, he did not return, fuelling speculations about his whereabouts.

After days of speculation and criticism by the opposition, the Presidency said Tinubu would return to Nigeria on May 8 from his trip.

On August 29, Tinubu embarked on a trip to China, with the Presidency announcing that he would make a brief stopover in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

He arrived in Beijing in the early hours of September 1 and signed agreements with Chinese political and business leaders on the sidelines of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and concluded his engagements in China by meeting with Nigerians living in the country on September 5.

However, after September 5, Nigerians were at a loss as to where the president was until he visited King Charles III on Wednesday, September 11.

In July 2025, President Tinubu participated in the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which ended on Monday, July 7, 2025, but he did not immediately return to Nigeria.

The president arrived in Abuja in the early hours of Sunday, July 13, without any explanation from the Presidency on Tinubu's whereabouts in those five days.

By Baba Martins, Hussein Yahaya, Itodo Daniel Sule, Dalhatu Liman & Mumini Abdulkareem