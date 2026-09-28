South Africa: Pretoria Shifts From Appeasement to Resistance After Unrelenting Us Pressure

opinion

South Africa faces escalating tensions with the Trump administration, which has increasingly targeted the country with tariffs, diplomatic pressure and accusations over its domestic policies. Pretoria is now moving away from accommodation towards a firmer diplomatic stance, despite its weaker economic and geopolitical position.

Spare a thought for diplomats, government officials and political leaders from around the world who have to reckon with the bedlam that is American foreign policy.

Wrestling with an opponent or ally who is protecting their country's national interest is always hard work. That's because everyone, friend and foe, want to get as much out for their country as they can. It's obviously harder when it is a foe, but friends are definitely not a cruise. This is just the nature of the game.

But spare a special thought for South Africa's leaders and officials who have had to go through this torture over the past 20 months of US President Donald Trump's second term. Trump's first term in office was not particularly great for South Africa because he largely ignored us. Aside from insults and swear words here and there, we were not a priority for him.

So much so that it took him nearly two years to nominate an ambassador to South Africa, usually one of the priority appointments for US heads of state. Once the nomination was made it was another slog to get the nominee confirmed by the senate. She eventually arrived in November 2019, with...