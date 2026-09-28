Africa: Group-By-Group - How the Afcon Pamoja 2027 Qualifying Race Stands After Matchday One

Morocco, Côte d'Ivoire, Algeria, Nigeria and Cameroon were among the continental heavyweights to make winning starts as the first matchday of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027 qualifiers produced goals, comebacks and several away successes across Africa.

Guinea-Bissau recorded one of the standout results by winning 2-0 away to co-hosts Tanzania, while Zimbabwe recovered from two goals down to claim a dramatic 3-2 victory in Sierra Leone.

There were less convincing starts for Egypt and Senegal, with the record seven-time African champions held 0-0 at home by Angola while Patrick Vieira's first competitive match as Senegal coach ended in a 1-1 draw against Mozambique.

Rwanda and Mali both scored three times in opening victories, while Mauritania, Namibia, Sudan, Togo, The Gambia, Malawi, Niger and DR Congo also collected maximum points.

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Group D is the only section yet to begin, with co-hosts Kenya facing Eritrea and South Africa hosting Guinea on Saturday before Matchday Two starts on Sunday.

Group A: Morocco and Niger set early pace

Morocco and Niger both collected maximum points to take early control of Group A.

The Atlas Lions beat Gabon 2-0, with Noussair Mazraoui opening the scoring in the 36th minute before Soufiane Rahimi secured the victory six minutes from time.

Niger had earlier survived a late Lesotho fightback to win 2-1. Daniel Sosah opened the scoring after 38 minutes before Oumar Sako doubled the advantage on the stroke of half-time.

Sera Motebang's 85th-minute penalty gave Lesotho hope, but Niger held on.

Matchday 1 results: Morocco 2-0 Gabon; Niger 2-1 Lesotho.

Matchday 2: Lesotho v Morocco (29 September, 13:00 GMT); Gabon v Niger (29 September, 19:00 GMT).

Group B: Malawi lead after Egypt frustration

Malawi are the early Group B leaders after beating South Sudan 2-1, while Egypt and Angola cancelled each other out in Cairo.

Babatunde Adepoju gave Malawi the lead after 20 minutes before Stephen Joseph Dhata equalised three minutes after the restart. Lloyd Njaliwa struck in the 64th minute to secure the points for the Flames.

Egypt thought they had gone ahead against Angola when Mostafa Zico found the net in the 21st minute, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Neither side could subsequently find a breakthrough as Angola earned a valuable away point.

Matchday 1 results: Malawi 2-1 South Sudan; Egypt 0-0 Angola.

Matchday 2: South Sudan v Egypt (29 September, 13:00 GMT); Angola v Malawi (6 October, 19:00 GMT).

Group C: Côte d'Ivoire and Gambia start with victories

Côte d'Ivoire made an impressive start to Hervé Renard's second spell in charge with a 2-0 victory over Ghana in Bouaké.

Malick Yalcouyé, one of eight newcomers in Renard's squad, opened the scoring in the 44th minute following a pass from Franck Kessié.

Kessié then converted a penalty in the 58th minute to secure victory against a Ghana side missing several influential players, including Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Antoine Semenyo and Jordan Ayew.

The Gambia joined the Elephants on three points after beating Somalia 2-1. Ebrima Colley scored an 18th-minute penalty before Bilal Njie equalised in the 72nd minute. Substitute Muhammed Badamosi restored the Scorpions' advantage 11 minutes later.

Matchday 1 results: Côte d'Ivoire 2-0 Ghana; The Gambia 2-1 Somalia.

Matchday 2: Ghana v The Gambia (29 September, 16:00 GMT); Somalia v Côte d'Ivoire (29 September, 19:00 GMT).

Group D: South Africa take early control as Kenya rescue point

South Africa took early control of Group D after beating Guinea 2-1 in Pitso Mosimane's first match back in charge, with Ime Okon and Samukele Kabini scoring for Bafana Bafana.

Guinea equalised through Seydouba Cisse before Kabini struck the winner in the 77th minute for his first international goal.

In Nairobi, co-hosts Kenya needed an 87th-minute Ryan Ogam equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw after Nahom Girmai Netabay had given Eritrea the lead.

South Africa lead the group with three points, ahead of Kenya and Eritrea on one each, while Guinea have no points.

The result is particularly important for Bafana Bafana because Kenya have already qualified automatically as co-hosts. Only the highest-placed side among South Africa, Guinea and Eritrea will join Kenya at PAMOJA 2027.

Matchday 1: Kenya v Eritrea (26 September, 13:00 GMT); South Africa v Guinea (26 September, 16:00 GMT).

Matchday 2: Eritrea v South Africa (30 September, 16:00 GMT); Guinea v Kenya (1 October, 16:00 GMT).

Group E: Zimbabwe produce comeback of Matchday One

Zimbabwe provided arguably the most dramatic comeback of the opening round, recovering from 2-0 down to beat Sierra Leone 3-2.

Alie Conteh and Sallieu Tarawallie appeared to have put Sierra Leone in command, but Marshall Munetsi pulled one back in the 72nd minute and Tawanda Chirewa equalised four minutes later.

Munetsi then completed the turnaround with his second goal in the 88th minute.

DR Congo also started with three points, beating Equatorial Guinea 2-0 through goals from Chancel Mbemba and Yoane Wissa.

Matchday 1 results: DR Congo 2-0 Equatorial Guinea; Sierra Leone 2-3 Zimbabwe.

Matchday 2: Equatorial Guinea v Sierra Leone (28 September, 16:00 GMT); Zimbabwe v DR Congo (28 September, 16:00 GMT).

Group F: Mauritania take early advantage

Mauritania moved to the top of Group F after beating Central African Republic 3-1.

Aboubakary Koïta opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Goduine Koyalipou equalised. Dawda Camara restored Mauritania's advantage and Mamadou Diallo added a third.

Burkina Faso and Benin shared the points following a 1-1 draw.

Lassina Traoré converted a penalty in the 20th minute for Burkina Faso, but Aiyegun Tosin responded from the spot for Benin in the 68th minute.

Matchday 1 results: Mauritania 3-1 Central African Republic; Burkina Faso 1-1 Benin.

Matchday 2: Central African Republic v Burkina Faso (28 September, 16:00 GMT); Benin v Mauritania (29 September, 19:00 GMT).

Group G: Cameroon and Namibia collect maximum points

Cameroon and Namibia both made winning starts in Group G.

The Indomitable Lions beat Comoros 3-1, with David Ningo opening the scoring before Bryan Mbeumo doubled the advantage shortly after half-time.

Warmed Omari quickly pulled one back for Comoros, but Danny Namaso's 81st-minute goal made the points safe.

Namibia edged Congo 1-0 in Gaborone, with Bethuel Muzeu heading the only goal two minutes after the interval.

Matchday 1 results: Cameroon 3-1 Comoros; Namibia 1-0 Congo.

Matchday 2: Comoros v Namibia (29 September, 11:00 GMT); Congo v Cameroon (29 September, 19:00 GMT).

Group H: All square after opening matches

There is nothing separating the four teams in Group H after both opening fixtures ended in draws.

Uganda, who are already qualified as co-hosts, earned a 1-1 draw away to Tunisia.

Adem Arous put Tunisia ahead after 12 minutes, but Rogers Mato equalised for the Cranes in the 68th minute.

Libya staged an even more dramatic recovery against Botswana. Tumisang Orebonye scored twice for the visitors before Maruwan Alhibeeshi reduced the deficit and Ezoo El Mariamy converted a stoppage-time penalty to complete a 2-2 draw.

Matchday 1 results: Tunisia 1-1 Uganda; Libya 2-2 Botswana.

Matchday 2: Botswana v Tunisia (28 September, 19:00 GMT); Uganda v Libya (29 September, 16:00 GMT).

Group I: Algeria and Togo make perfect starts

Algeria gave new coach Brahim Hamdani a winning start with a 3-1 victory over Zambia.

Jaouen Hadjam scored after only two minutes, although Fashion Sakala brought Zambia level in the 57th minute.

Algeria responded through Ibrahim Maza 10 minutes later before substitute Anis Hadj Moussa added a third in the 74th minute.

Togo joined Algeria on three points after Dermane Karim's 17th-minute goal secured a 1-0 victory over Burundi.

Matchday 1 results: Algeria 3-1 Zambia; Togo 1-0 Burundi.

Matchday 2: Burundi v Algeria (29 September, 13:00 GMT); Zambia v Togo (29 September, 16:00 GMT).

Group J: Sudan capitalise as Senegal are held

Sudan are the early Group J leaders after a late 1-0 victory over Ethiopia.

The contest appeared to be heading for a goalless draw before Mohamed Eisa struck in the 86th minute to secure all three points.

Senegal, meanwhile, were denied victory in Patrick Vieira's first competitive match in charge.

Nicolas Jackson put the Lions of Teranga ahead against Mozambique in the 32nd minute, but Geny Catamo equalised in first-half stoppage time.

Neither side could find a second-half winner, leaving Sudan two points clear at the top after one match.

Matchday 1 results: Sudan 1-0 Ethiopia; Mozambique 1-1 Senegal.

Matchday 2: Mozambique v Sudan (29 September, 13:00 GMT); Ethiopia v Senegal (29 September, 13:00 GMT).

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Group K: Rwanda and Mali make statements

Rwanda and Mali both scored three goals to begin Group K with victories.

The Amavubi beat Liberia 3-1 after an impressive first-half display.

Abeddy Biramahire scored after only two minutes before Mickels Leroy Jacques doubled the advantage. Sylvanus Nimely replied for Liberia, but Mickels Joy Lance's penalty restored Rwanda's two-goal cushion before half-time.

Mali also won 3-1 against Cape Verde.

Martial Tia opened the scoring after five minutes before Lopes Cabral quickly equalised. Nene Dorgeles then struck either side of half-time to complete a double and secure the points.

Matchday 1 results: Rwanda 3-1 Liberia; Mali 3-1 Cape Verde.

Matchday 2: Cape Verde v Rwanda (29 September, 16:00 GMT); Liberia v Mali (29 September, 19:00 GMT).

Group L: Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria take early advantage

Guinea-Bissau produced one of Matchday One's most significant away results by beating co-hosts Tanzania 2-0.

Franculino Djú opened the scoring in the 33rd minute before Mama Baldé doubled the advantage in the 58th.

The victory carries additional importance because Tanzania are already qualified as co-hosts, leaving Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria and Madagascar competing to become the highest-ranked non-host side.

Nigeria also claimed three points, although they had to come from behind to beat Madagascar 2-1.

Ehsan Kari gave Madagascar a 16th-minute lead before George Ilenikhena equalised in first-half stoppage time. Substitute Moses Usor completed the turnaround in the 65th minute.

Guinea-Bissau therefore lead the group on goal difference ahead of Nigeria.

Matchday 1 results: Tanzania 0-2 Guinea-Bissau; Nigeria 2-1 Madagascar.

Matchday 2: Madagascar v Tanzania (29 September, 13:00 GMT); Guinea-Bissau v Nigeria (29 September, 16:00 GMT).

With Matchday One almost complete, attention will quickly turn to the second round, which begins on Sunday. For several sides that dropped points in their opening games, the short turnaround offers an immediate opportunity to respond, while the early leaders have the chance to establish themselves in the race for places at the finals in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.