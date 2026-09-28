Liberia, India Discuss Strengthening Maritime Safety and Security

Liberia and India are seeking actions aimed at strengthening cooperation on maritime safety and security, with Liberia's Foreign Affairs Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti stressing the importance of using both countries' strategic positions in the global shipping industry to protect vessels and seafarers.

Minister Nyanti made the cal last Friday while co-chairing the inaugural meeting of the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers with India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, days after a Liberia-registered liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker, the M.T. Al Maryah, was reportedly struck by a drone near the Strait of Hormuz on September 20, 2026.

The vessel reportedly sustained no major damage, while all crew members were said to be safe following the incident.

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The reported attack has renewed concerns over the safety of commercial vessels and seafarers operating in areas affected by regional conflicts and heightened maritime security threats.

During the meeting, Minister Jaishankar pointed to repeated attacks on commercial vessels and seafarers in the Gulf, Red Sea, and Black Sea.

He warned that such incidents are disrupting international maritime trade while putting the lives of seafarers at risk.

According to Jaishankar, innocent lives have also been lost in attacks on commercial shipping, including Indian nationals.

He stressed the need for stronger international cooperation to improve the protection of seafarers and ensure safer maritime transportation routes.

India also presented a proposal for the establishment of a Seafarers Emergency Support Network, which would provide assistance to seafarers during emergencies.

The proposed network would include emergency alerts, medical assistance, family communication, and evacuation support for seafarers affected by maritime emergencies.

Minister Nyanti's participation in the meeting highlights Liberia's interest in strengthening international cooperation on maritime safety, particularly given the country's prominent role in global shipping through its ship registry.

The Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers is expected to provide a platform for countries to discuss maritime security challenges and explore practical measures to protect commercial shipping and the people working aboard vessels.

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The discussions between Liberia and India come amid growing concerns about threats to international shipping routes and the potential impact of maritime insecurity on global trade.

Both countries are expected to continue working with international partners to promote safer shipping routes and strengthen measures aimed at protecting vessels and seafarers.