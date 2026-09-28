Rwanda: From Heroes FC to Saudi Arabia - the Making of Amavubi Ace Bonheur Mugisha

When Bonheur Mugisha walks onto the pitch in Saudi Arabia, he is no longer just another Rwandan footballer chasing a dream. He is a trailblazer

The 26-year-old midfielder, popularly known as "Casemiro" for his commanding presence in midfield, recently made history by becoming the first Rwandan player to sign for a Saudi Pro League club after joining Al-Hazem SC from Egyptian side Al Masry.

For many footballers, playing in the same league as global superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané would represent the pinnacle of their careers.

For Mugisha, however, it is another step in a journey built on discipline, sacrifice and an unwavering belief that no dream is too big.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Today, he sees himself as proof that young Rwandan players can rise from local football grounds to the global stage.

"I am a good example. Everyone can see where I started. I began my journey at Heroes FC, and today I have reached this level. If I managed to do it, others can do it too," Mugisha told Times Sport.

For Mugisha, competing in the same league as players he once watched on television remains a surreal experience.

"It is a dream come true. It is a real beginning," he said.

Yet, despite the excitement of facing some of the biggest names in world football, Mugisha insists he is not intimidated by their reputations.

Instead, he sees the Saudi Pro League as an opportunity to test himself against elite competition and continue developing as a player.

"When you look at some of these players, they are people you grew up watching on television," he explained.

"But when you start playing alongside them, you realize there is not a huge difference. The most important thing is believing in yourself and showing your quality on the pitch."

That mindset has carried him throughout his career.

The long road from Heroes FC

Mugisha's story did not begin in glamorous stadiums packed with thousands of supporters.

Like many young Rwandan footballers, his journey started at grassroots level with Heroes FC, where he developed his skills and began attracting attention through hard work and determination.

His performances earned him a move to Mukura Victory Sports FC, where he established himself as one of the country's promising midfielders and attracted interest from bigger clubs.

That breakthrough eventually led to a transfer to APR FC, Rwanda's most successful club.

It was at APR FC that Mugisha truly announced himself on the national stage.

He went on to become a key figure in midfield, helping the military side compete for domestic honours while gaining valuable experience in continental competitions.

Taking Rwanda beyond borders

Success in Rwanda opened doors abroad.

Mugisha moved to Al Ahli Tripoli in Libya, marking the first major international chapter of his career.

The transition was not easy. Adapting to a new country, football culture and set of expectations required resilience and professionalism. Rather than being overwhelmed by the challenge, he embraced it.

His journey then took him to Tunisia, where he joined Stade Tunisien. The move exposed him to a higher level of competition and helped refine his tactical understanding of the game.

His performances caught the attention of Egyptian Premier League side Al Masry, one of Africa's established clubs.

In Egypt, Mugisha continued to impress with his energy, defensive discipline and ability to control the tempo of matches from midfield.

By then, he had established himself as one of Rwanda's notable football exports.

Making history in Saudi Arabia

In the summer of 2026, Mugisha took the biggest step of his career.

His transfer to Al-Hazem SC in the Saudi Pro League not only elevated his profile but also placed Rwanda's flag in one of the world's most rapidly developing football leagues.

The move made him the first Rwandan footballer to play in the Saudi Pro League, a competition that has attracted some of the sport's biggest stars.

For Mugisha, the achievement represents more than personal success.

He believes it is a landmark moment for Rwandan football and evidence that local players can compete at the highest levels when given the right opportunities.

"It is an honour to represent Rwanda here. But this is not the end. It is another step. I want to keep improving and help inspire other young players," he said.

Message to Rwanda's next generation

Despite reaching new heights, Mugisha has not forgotten where he came from.

He regularly points to Rwanda's academies and grassroots structures as the foundation of his success.

"There are many talented young players in Rwanda. We need to continue investing in academies because that is where everything starts. I came through that system and it helped me reach this level," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the midfielder, talent alone is not enough.

The difference between success and failure often comes down to commitment, discipline and the willingness to work harder than everyone else.

"It requires a lot of hard work," he emphasised. "You must stay focused, be disciplined and never stop believing in yourself."

As Rwanda continues to produce players capable of competing abroad, Mugisha hopes his own story can serve as a roadmap for those dreaming of professional careers.

From Heroes FC to APR FC, from Libya and Tunisia to Egypt and now Saudi Arabia, his journey has been defined by patience, perseverance and constant growth.

And his journey carries a message for young players across Rwanda.

"Nothing is impossible. If you stay committed, keep working and trust the process, you can achieve your dreams just like I did," he said.

For aspiring footballers across Rwanda, Bonheur Mugisha's rise is more than a football success story. It is a reminder that a journey that begins on a local football ground can, with determination and belief, lead to the biggest stages of the game.