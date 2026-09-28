Uganda: Police Investigate Death of 25-Year-Old Man in Rubanda

Police in Rubanda District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 25-year-old man whose body was found in an abandoned house in Hamurwa Town Council.

The deceased has been identified as Dennis Mujuni, also known as Sadam, a resident of Hamurwa Village in Hamurwa Ward, Rubanda District.

According to Kigezi Police spokesperson Nelson Tumushime, on September 18, 2026, at around 10:10am, Mujuni reportedly told his elder brother that family members, including his mother, were insulting him over allegations that he had sold his goat and spent the money alone.

Tumushime said Mujuni allegedly threatened to take his own life if the harassment continued.

He was last seen on September 24 walking from his home towards Hamurwa Town Council.

"The body was discovered on September 26 at around 4:00pm hanging in an old abandoned house about 100 metres from his home. The matter was reported to police, who visited the scene and have launched investigations," Tumushime said.

Police said investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

Tumushime appealed to members of the public facing personal challenges to seek support from trusted people and professional counsellors.

"We appeal to the public to always seek counselling and share problems with local leaders, family members and professional counsellors instead of resorting to taking one's life," Tumushime added.