Ghana: Police Arrest 64 Suspects, Recover Firearms in Achimota Operation

The Police have arrested 64 suspects for alleged unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition during a special operation at a lounge near Achimota Mile 7 in the Greater Accra Region.

The operation also led to the recovery of several firearms and ammunition, including three pump action guns, five pistols and various rounds of ammunition, as Police intensified efforts to clamp down on suspected criminal activities in the area.

The arrests were made by the Office of the Special Operations Assistant to the Inspector General of Police (SOA), in collaboration with the National SWAT, following complaints from residents about suspected criminal activities at the lounge and its surrounding areas, including the alleged open display and possible trading of firearms. Read More