Tanzania, U.S. Extend Partnership

New York — TANZANIA has pledged to deepen its ties with the United States by creating a more conducive environment for American citizens, businesspeople and investors, including maintaining visa-on-arrival access for US nationals.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, made the remarks during the annual Friends of Tanzania event held in New York.

He said the government would continue improving the investment climate as part of broader efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.

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"We will continue strengthening Tanzania's friendship with the United States by creating a conducive environment for American citizens, businesspeople and investors, including providing visas on arrival to US citizens as part of our efforts to demonstrate friendship and further strengthen relations between our two countries," Amb Kombo said.

He said the government stands ready to assist investors with regulatory, policy and procedural matters, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will help resolve any challenges they may encounter.

"The government is ready to support businesspeople and investors on matters relating to regulations, policies and procedures. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also ready to address any challenges that may arise," he said.

Tanzania's Ambassador to the United States, Ms Elsie Kanza, said the event celebrated the longstanding friendship, cooperation and partnership between the two countries while providing a platform to strengthen mutually beneficial relations.

The event was organised by the Embassy of Tanzania in the United States and brought together senior government officials and other dignitaries.

Among those who attended were Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament, Coordination and Persons with Disabilities), Professor Palamagamba Kabudi, Permanent Secretary in the President's Office (Planning and Investment), Dr Tausi Kida, Director of Economic Diplomacy in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador John Ulanga and Vice-Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and HIV/AIDS, Dr Zeyana Abdallah Hamid.

Tanzania and the United States have maintained diplomatic relations for decades, with cooperation spanning trade and investment, health, education and development. The two countries continue to engage through government institutions; diplomatic missions and business platforms aimed at expanding economic cooperation and people-to-people ties.

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The bilateral trade volume between Tanzania and the United States (US) more than doubled between 2021 and 2024, reflecting growing economic engagement between the two countries.

Trade between the two nations rose to 778.1 million US dollars (about 2.01tri/-) in 2024 from 380.2 million US dollars (about 987bn/-) in 2021, representing a 104.7 per cent increase.

The growth has been supported by initiatives aimed at deepening commercial ties, including the establishment of the Tanzania American Chamber of Commerce (TACC) in 2023.

Tanzania's exports to the US are mainly agricultural commodities, minerals and textiles, while major imports from the US include wheat, agricultural and transport equipment, chemicals, used clothing and machinery.

More recent data, however, show a significant shift in the direction of goods trade between the two countries. According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), US goods exports to Tanzania fell by 66.6 per cent in 2025 to 189.1 million US dollars (about 502bn/-) from 565.8 million US dollars (about 1.5tri/-) in 2024, a decline of 376.7 million US dollars (about 1tri/-).

At the same time, US goods import from Tanzania rose by 18 per cent to 241.7 million US dollars (about 642bn/-) in 2025 from 204.7 million US dollars (about 543bn/-) in 2024.

The figures mean that while the US recorded a goods trade surplus with Tanzania in 2024, the balance shifted in Tanzania's favour in 2025, when Tanzanian exports to the US exceeded US exports to Tanzania by about 52.6 million US dollars (140bn/-).