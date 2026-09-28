Tanzania: Marriage Law Review Targets Child Protection, Education

Dodoma — THE government is consulting on proposed amendments to selected provisions of the Marriage Act, with the review focusing on education-related sections as part of wider efforts to curb child marriage and protect girls' rights.

Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Dr Juma Homera said in Dodoma over the weekend that consultations were centred on specific provisions linked to children's education rather than a complete overhaul of the law.

He said the review covered education from pre-primary and primary school through secondary education and Form Six.

"The government cannot change all provisions of the Marriage Act. There are specific provisions on which consultations are being conducted for possible amendments, including those relating to education," he said.

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Dr Homera was speaking during a special edition of the Sema na Waziri programme, which brought together government officials, development partners and young women to discuss challenges affecting girls and measures to expand their opportunities.

He said the ministry would continue working with Plan International Tanzania and other stakeholders to strengthen efforts aimed at protecting girls and enabling them to achieve their aspirations.

"We will continue working with Plan International Tanzania to ensure girls are protected and given opportunities to pursue their aspirations," Dr Homera said.

The minister also urged stakeholders to engage communities more closely to address gender-based violence and support girls facing economic hardship through initiatives that improve their access to economic opportunities.

Plan International Tanzania Country Director, Ms Jane Sembuche, said child marriage remained a significant challenge, citing data showing that 29.1 per cent of women aged between 20 and 24 who had married did so before reaching the age of 18.

She said early marriage disrupted girls' education while exposing them to health risks and limiting their economic opportunities.

"Setting 18 years as the minimum age of marriage for all will support girls' education, health and economic opportunities while contributing to the aspirations of Tanzania Development Vision 2050," Ms Sembuche said.

Plan International Tanzania Head of Policy, Strategy and Quality, Ms Christina Ruhinda said the organisation would continue collaborating with the ministry to ensure girls participated in programmes that equip them with knowledge on leadership, law and their rights.

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CAMFED Tanzania Executive Director, Ms Anna Sawaki, welcomed the government's decision to begin consultations on the proposed amendments, saying coordinated action among stakeholders could help to empower more girls through education and leadership opportunities.

"Collaboration among stakeholders will help empower more girls and create opportunities for them to realise their potential," Ms Sawaki said.

She also highlighted the Girls Takeover campaign, which allows girls to participate in leadership activities and build confidence.

One of the beneficiaries, Veronica Kalenga, said Girls Takeover 2026 has enabled her to assume the role of Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, giving her first-hand experience of government operations.

"The programme allowed me to learn how government works and how leaders respond to citizens' concerns," Ms Kalenga said.

Another participant, Jenipha Lucas from Geita Region, said the programme has strengthened her confidence and understanding of leadership while encouraging continued efforts to tackle child marriage and teenage pregnancies, particularly in rural communities.

"The experience strengthened my confidence and understanding of leadership," Ms Lucas said.