African Court Clears 29 Human Rights Cases

Arusha — THE African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) has handled 29 legal matters from across the continent, delivering six rulings and conducting 14 compliance reviews during its 82nd Ordinary Session, reinforcing member states' accountability under the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights.

The Court said the four-week session, held at its seat in Arusha between August 31 and September 25, also saw judges consider nine cases at different stages alongside judicial, quasi-judicial and administrative matters.

Opening the session in Arusha, Court President, Justice Blaise Tchikaya, said close cooperation between judges and the Registry was essential to ensure the Court completed its programme within the scheduled four weeks.

"The importance of the Judges and the Registry working together is to ensure that we deliver the programme within the scheduled four weeks," Justice Tchikaya said.

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The rulings and compliance reviews form part of the Court's mandate to determine whether member states have fulfilled their obligations under the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, while providing legal remedies in cases involving alleged violations.

Among the cases before the Court were Goore Bi Youzan Jean against the Republic of Ivory Coast, Ibrahim Touré against the Republic of Mali, Souleymane Camara against the Republic of Mali, Mohamed Al Bousifi against the Republic of Niger and Kambeyo Kaunda and Others against the Republic of Malawi.

The session also formed part of activities marking the Court's 20th anniversary, with preparations continuing for the 20th Anniversary Colloquium, the Third Tripartite Judicial Dialogue and the Seventh African Union Judicial Dialogue, which will bring together judicial leaders from across the continent.

Meanwhile, the Court's permanent headquarters at Laki-Laki Hills in Arusha is nearing completion, ending nearly two decades of operating from temporary premises in the city.

The relocation, initially expected this year as part of the anniversary celebrations, is now anticipated in early 2027.

Construction of the permanent headquarters has received significant support from the Tanzanian government, which allocated 1.7 million US dollars (about 4.47bn/-) in June 2022 and a further 2 million US dollars (about 5.26bn/-) in June 2023 towards the project.

The total construction cost is estimated at about 25.8 million US dollars (about 67.88bn/-). The Court began operations in July 2006 before relocating to its seat in Arusha the following year.

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It was established under the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, adopted by African Union member states in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, in 1998, with the Protocol entering into force on January 25, 2004.

Composed of 11 judges elected in their individual capacity by African Union member states, the Court holds four ordinary sessions annually and may convene extraordinary sessions when necessary.