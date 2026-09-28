Nigeria: Shettima Returns to Nigeria After Leading Delegation At UNGA81

28 September 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

The vice president departed Abuja on 20 September with the mandate of President Tinubu to lead Nigeria's delegation to the annual global event.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Nigeria after representing President Bola Tinubu at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.

The vice president departed Abuja on 20 September with the mandate of President Tinubu to lead Nigeria's delegation to the annual global event.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

During the visit, VP Shettima delivered President Tinubu's National Statement at the General Debate, where Nigeria renewed its call for reform of the UN Security Council, demanding permanent African representation, fairer global financing, stronger climate support and deeper multilateral cooperation.

He also participated in the Third High-Level Roundtable of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group, where President Tinubu urged African countries to move beyond raw mineral exports towards processing, manufacturing and value addition.

At the high-level education financing event co-hosted by Nigeria and Italy, Mr Shettima reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to education as a critical investment in productivity, human capital and national prosperity, while supporting the Global Partnership for Education's $5 billion financing campaign.

The vice president also met with Nigerians in the Diaspora, stressing the importance of their investment, expertise and networks to national development.

Other major engagements included meetings with the new leadership of the ECOWAS Commission, as well as UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed.

Across the meetings, Mr Shettima advanced Nigeria's positions on development financing, regional integration, economic cooperation, technology, peace and security, while reaffirming President Tinubu's call for a more representative and equitable global order.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

28th September, 2026

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.