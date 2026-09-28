Nigeria: Shettima Returns to Nigeria After Leading Delegation At UNGA81

press release

The vice president departed Abuja on 20 September with the mandate of President Tinubu to lead Nigeria's delegation to the annual global event.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Nigeria after representing President Bola Tinubu at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.

The vice president departed Abuja on 20 September with the mandate of President Tinubu to lead Nigeria's delegation to the annual global event.

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During the visit, VP Shettima delivered President Tinubu's National Statement at the General Debate, where Nigeria renewed its call for reform of the UN Security Council, demanding permanent African representation, fairer global financing, stronger climate support and deeper multilateral cooperation.

He also participated in the Third High-Level Roundtable of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group, where President Tinubu urged African countries to move beyond raw mineral exports towards processing, manufacturing and value addition.

At the high-level education financing event co-hosted by Nigeria and Italy, Mr Shettima reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to education as a critical investment in productivity, human capital and national prosperity, while supporting the Global Partnership for Education's $5 billion financing campaign.

The vice president also met with Nigerians in the Diaspora, stressing the importance of their investment, expertise and networks to national development.

Other major engagements included meetings with the new leadership of the ECOWAS Commission, as well as UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed.

Across the meetings, Mr Shettima advanced Nigeria's positions on development financing, regional integration, economic cooperation, technology, peace and security, while reaffirming President Tinubu's call for a more representative and equitable global order.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

28th September, 2026