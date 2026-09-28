Nigeria: Only Tinubu, Aregbesola Can Resolve Their Differences - Adeyeye

Former Osun Central Senator, Olusola Adeyeye, has said only President Bola Tinubu and former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, can forgive each other and resolve the differences between them.

Adeyeye made the remarks while appearing on Channels Television's Sunday Politics, where he was asked whether there was anyone capable of reconciling the two prominent politicians.

"I don't know; only God knows. When things get to be like this, only the two of them can forgive each other," he said.

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Adeyeye, who is the South-West Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress(APC) presidential campaign council, said he desired a reconciliation between Tinubu and Aregbesola because he believed it would strengthen the APC and improve the President's chances in the 2027 presidential election.

"My wish would be for my party and for the president, because I want the president to win, and if he must, we must bring everybody together," he said.

However, he acknowledged that Aregbesola's current political affiliation could make any reunion with Tinubu difficult.

Aregbesola is associated with the opposition African Democratic Congress, and Adeyeye said it would be difficult for the former governor to abandon the party, particularly because of the expectations of his supporters.

"It won't look good to his admirers, especially those who follow him to that party," he said.

On the APC's prospects in the South-West ahead of the 2027 presidential election, Adeyeye expressed confidence that Tinubu would retain the region, stressing that the party needed to remain united to achieve that objective.

"I make bold: anyone from any party who thinks the next election will be easy for it is suffering self-delusion. We in the APC, we work very hard to win, and I want to assure you that we will win," he said.

"I also want to assure you. We will win big. I care that we win the South-West, and we're going to shock everybody."

Adeyeye also dismissed the suggestion that Aregbesola's association with the ADC posed a significant threat to the APC in Osun State.

He questioned the performance of the ADC in the August 15, 2026 governorship election, particularly in Ilesa and Osun Central, while noting that Aregbesola himself was not a candidate in the election.

"How did the ADC perform, even in Ilesa? How did Aregbesola perform in Osun Central, where I come from?" he asked.

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Despite his assessment of the ADC's performance, Adeyeye acknowledged Aregbesola's strong personal following in Osun State, saying the former governor would be difficult to defeat if he were directly contesting an election.

"If Aregbesola is the candidate, it's a different matter," he said.

"The truth is he's still a magnificent person, much loved. If he were a candidate, believe you me, anybody would be hard-pressed to beat him in Osun," Adeyeye added.

He, however, cautioned that Aregbesola's personal popularity should not necessarily be interpreted as automatic support for another candidate.

"Where he's not the candidate, even he must not deceive himself that he can automatically take the affection for him to another person," he said.