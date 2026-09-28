Nigeria: Why Tinubu Won't Lose South-West in 2027 - APC Campaign Coordinator

Former Senator representing Osun Central, Olusola Adeyeye, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will retain the South-West in the 2027 presidential election, saying the All Progressives Congress will secure the region if it remains united.

Adeyeye, who serves as the South-West Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, made the assertion while appearing on Channels Television's Sunday Politics on Sunday, September 27, 2026.

He warned political parties against underestimating the 2027 election, saying the APC was working hard to secure a decisive victory.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I make bold: anyone from any party who thinks the next election will be easy for it is suffering self-delusion. We in the APC, we work very hard to win, and I want to assure you that we will win," Adeyeye said.

He added, "I also want to assure you. We will win big. I care that we win the South-West, and we're going to shock everybody."

Adeyeye said he did not believe any political party could defeat the APC across the South-West if the ruling party remained united in the region.

He also referenced the political experience of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, arguing that losing the South-West would not necessarily prevent a presidential candidate from winning the presidency.

"In the worst scenario, let us say that Bola Tinubu lost the South-West; I guarantee you he will not. But if he does, have we forgotten that another Yoruba man lost the South-West and became the President?" he said.

"Did (former President Olusegun) Obasanjo not lose his ward, lose his polling booth, lose his state, lose his zone, lose every state in the South-West and yet become President?" he added.

Adeyeye also expressed confidence that the APC would win Osun State in the 2027 election.

He attributed the popularity of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, largely to his family name, arguing that the goodwill was not primarily directed at the governor personally.

The former senator was also asked about the potential impact of former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola, who is now associated with the African Democratic Congress, on the APC's prospects.

Adeyeye questioned the ADC's performance in the August 15, 2026 Osun State governorship election and Aregbesola's showing in Osun Central.

"How did the ADC perform, even in Ilesa? How did Aregbesola perform in Osun Central, where I come from?" he asked.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"If Aregbesola is the candidate, it's a different matter," he added.

Adeyeye, however, acknowledged Aregbesola's popularity, while maintaining that his personal support could not automatically be transferred to another candidate.

"The truth is he's still a magnificent person, much loved. If he were a candidate, believe you me, anybody would be hard-pressed to beat him in Osun, but where he's not the candidate, even he must not deceive himself that he can automatically take the affection for him to another person," he said.

Adeyeye further stressed the importance of unity within the APC, saying any political party that enters the 2027 election divided could suffer the consequences at the polls.