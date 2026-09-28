Nigeria: Fury Boasts - I'll Finish Joshua in Seven Rounds

27 September 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Tyson Fury has vowed to knock out Anthony Joshua within seven rounds when the British heavyweights meet at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on December 11, describing Joshua as a "stepping stone" towards a third fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury spoke for the first time since the long-awaited bout was confirmed, and predicted a one-sided victory over Joshua. The former heavyweight champion said he plans to use the fight to pre- pare for another meeting with Usyk, who defeated him twice on points in 2024.

"I'm just going to knock him out, one hundred per cent," Fury said on the Furocity YouTube channel.

"I'm going to box the head off him and stop him inside six or seven rounds.

I'm only using Joshua as a stepping stone, a warm-up to Usyk."

Fury also questioned Joshua's speed and stamina, claiming the former two-time world champion would struggle to cope with his style.

"Joshua, for me, is an old bum. A weightlifter. Too many weights, not enough speed. Too many weights, no cardio. So I will cut through him like a hot knife through butter," he said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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