Nigeria: Joseph Ojukwu At 100 - The Surgeon Who Made Service His Legacy

There are lives measured not by the offices occupied or wealth accumulated, but by the number of people who can point to them and say: "He helped me." Dr Joseph Okwuabudike Ojukwu belongs to that rare category.

Born on September 26, 1926, at Akamili, Umudim, Nnewi, to renowned businessman Sir Louis Philip Odumegwu Ojukwu and Ogbenyeanu Janet Malize of Ukpor, Joseph Ojukwu built his life around medicine, family, faith and service.

As he marks 100th year yesterday, the story of the man affectionately known as "Pa Ojukwu" is one of quiet accomplishment -- a distinguished surgeon who, despite receiving national recognition, remained known for his humility, compassion and devotion to his patients.

His early education was in Lagos Island, where the family later lived at 3 Okoya Street. He proceeded to King's College, Lagos, where he was in Class Six and served as Head Boy when his younger brother, Emeka, and cousin, Emmanuel, joined the school in Class One alongside Alex Ekwueme and others.

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From King's College, he proceeded to Cambridge University and subsequently Guy's Hospital, London, where he qualified as a medical doctor before specialising in surgery.

He obtained a Master of Surgery degree after becoming a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, FRCS.

On returning to Nigeria, Ojukwu worked at the University College Hospital, UCH, before becoming a Consultant Surgeon at the General Hospital, Lagos.

The outbreak of the civil disturbances changed the direction of his career. With the family moving to the East, he continued his medical service at the Specialist Hospital, Enugu; Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Umuahia; and Emekuku Catholic Hospital.

The Specialist Hospital, Enugu, later became the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH.

It was during these years that he became widely known as "Pa Ojukwu", a name that reflected the respect he commanded among patients and colleagues. He was remembered for his competence, devotion, selflessness and humility, with his integrity regarded as unquestionable.

A Clinical Professor of Surgery, he retired in 1987 after decades of medical service.

His contribution to medicine and the country was recognised in 1983 when the Federal Government, under President Shehu Shagari, conferred on him the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic, MFR.

But medicine was only one dimension of his life.

In December 1957, he married Maria Ukamaka Aghaji at St Michael's Church, Umudim, Nnewi. The ceremony was officiated by the late Bishop Anyogu, a friend of his father, Sir Louis Philip Odumegwu Ojukwu.

The marriage produced six children -- Ogonna, a barrister; Ike, an obstetrician and gynaecologist; Chukwudi, a surgeon; Ukonwa, a doctor of optometry; Nnanna, a civil engineer; and Chizoba, an accountant -- as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His wife, also known as Ifeoma, was remembered as a devoted, protective and loving partner. Her death in 2006, a year before their golden wedding anniversary, was a major loss to the family.

Joseph, the eldest child and son of Sir Louis Philip Odumegwu Ojukwu, has remained deeply committed to his family. His mother's second marriage produced Priscilla and Hyacinth. While Priscilla died in her teenage years, Hyacinth became a businessman and remained a loving and devoted brother.

Away from medicine and business, Ojukwu enjoyed gardening, helping his patients and living a quiet life. He was honoured with the title Chimelumdibia Nnewi about two decades ago.

He has faced challenges with glaucoma in later years, but his intellect remains sharp.

His responsibilities also extended to preserving his father's legacy. He has been a Director of Ojukwu Transport Limited since 1952 and is currently Chairman.

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He was the only member of the immediate family appointed Executor of his father's will and remains the sole surviving Executor of the estate.

A devoted Catholic, husband, father, grandfather, surgeon and businessman, Ojukwu's life has been defined more by service than self-promotion.

From colonial Lagos and King's College to Cambridge and Guy's Hospital, through Nigeria's civil war and the rebuilding of its medical institutions, his life has traversed some of the country's defining chapters.

Yet, for those who know him, the enduring image remains simple: a humble man who loved his family, served his patients, valued peace and carried his responsibilities quietly.

As he approaches 100, the story of Joseph Okwuabudike Ojukwu is ultimately the story of a life spent healing, serving and preserving a family legacy.