Namibia: Three Arrested for Stock Theft At Aranos

28 September 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Three suspects aged between 25 and 27 have been arrested after allegedly stealing three sheep from a farm in the Aranos district on Friday.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi in a police report released on Sunday says the suspects allegedly entered farm Bloukrans without permission at around 14h30.

She says the suspects allegedly chased and caught three sheep, tied their legs with wire and threw them over a camp fence.

"It is alleged that upon spotting the complainant approaching in a vehicle, the suspects fled but were pursued and apprehended by the complainant and his worker," she says.

Shikwambi says the stolen sheep were all successfully recovered.

Investigations continue.

Meanwhile, a man (36) was arrested at Okuryangava on Saturday for allegedly being in possession of ammunition without a valid permit.

Shikwambi says the suspect was found with the ammunition at around 18h00.

The suspect remains in police custody while police investigations continue.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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