Namibia: Otjiwarongo Clamps Down On Owners of Roaming Livestock

The Municipality of Otjiwarongo has warned livestock owners to stop allowing their animals roaming or grazing within the town, citing public safety concerns and the recent foot-and-mouth disease outbreak.

In a public notice on Monday, acting chief executive Hambeleleni Hamukwaya says the municipality has observed animals roaming unattended within the town.

"Such animals may constitute a public safety hazard and nuisance, including the risk of motor vehicle accidents and damage to properties," Hamukwaya says.

He says the uncontrolled movement of animals is also a concern because of the recent FMD outbreak in the country.

"Animal owners are therefore urged to exercise responsible control over their animals and ensure that they are kept away from town."

The municipality says animals found roaming within the town boundaries will be impounded.

Owners will be charged N$367.60 per animal per day in accordance with the municipality's tariff structure.

Hamukwaya says municipal regulations prohibit people from keeping animals within the municipal area if they could become a nuisance.

She urges livestock owners to immediately stop allowing animals to roam or graze in town and to keep them under proper control.