Namibia: More Rides, 200 Stalls At Windhoek Show

The Windhoek showgrounds will host the 72nd edition of the Windhoek Agricultural Show from tomorrow until Saturday, running across five full days of trade, entertainment, and agricultural displays.

The organisers say this year's event will place a strong focus on an expanded merry-go-round section, with a wider selection of funfair rides available at the grounds.

Founder Harold Smith says while the funfair remains a major attraction, visitors should actively explore the trade halls and exhibition spaces.

"Almost 200 stalls have been sold and every hall is going to be open with different exhibitions, waiting for people to have a look at," he says.

"I'm proud to say this year we've received good response - even from the private sector - and we're looking forward to seeing how many people will be coming to the show."

Attendance typically starts slowly during the opening days before picking up significantly towards the weekend.

Gate turnouts during the final two days are projected to surpass 45 000 visitors, Smith says.

Gates will open from 10h00 to 23h00 every day, with tickets going for N$50 for adults and N$30 for schoolgoing children, while entrance is free for younger children and pensioners.