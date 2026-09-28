Somalia: Fresh Battle Renewed in Somalia's Baidoa Town

Baidoa, Somalia — A combat broke out in Baidoa between forces supporting South West State leader Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe and fighters loyal to former South West President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen.

Local reports said Laftagareen-aligned forces have moved closer to areas surrounding Baidoa in recent days, raising fears of renewed fighting in the city.

Baidoa has previously witnessed heavy clashes between the rival sides, with fighting lasting several hours and gunfire and artillery reported in different parts of the city. Laftagareen's side at the time claimed to have captured parts of Baidoa, but the claim could not be independently verified.

The latest tensions come as the two sides remain locked in a political dispute over the administration and future leadership of South West State. Laftagareen's camp has previously said it would continue what it calls operations to "liberate" South West State, while the administration led by Madobe maintains that it is the governing authority in Baidoa.

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Other local reports have alleged military movements by Laftagareen-aligned forces inside the city. Claims that fighters have taken control of buildings or used drones have not been independently confirmed.

Neither the Somali federal government nor the administration led by Madobe has so far issued an official statement confirming reports of fresh fighting inside Baidoa.

The latest escalation comes as political and community groups in South West State seek a peaceful resolution. The South West Peace, Unity and Development Council recently said it had held meetings with both sides and urged them to first agree to a ceasefire and enter talks to resolve the dispute. Residents remain concerned that renewed clashes could disrupt security, daily life and essential services in Baidoa.