Somalia Holds Strategic Investment Forum to Boost Bank and Private Sector Cooperation

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Investment Agency and the Somali Bankers Association have held a strategic investment dialogue in Mogadishu aimed at strengthening cooperation between investment institutions and local banks and expanding financing opportunities for projects in the country.

The forum focused on investment opportunities in Somalia, financing needs, projects ready for funding and the role of Somali banks in supporting investment and economic growth.

Discussions also examined priorities under the National Transformation Plan (NTP) and efforts to promote private sector-led economic growth.

Faysal Adan Hassan, director general of the Somalia Investment Agency, said stronger links were needed between investment opportunities and the financing capacity of financial institutions to facilitate funding for viable projects.

Somali Bankers Association chairman Dr Ahmed Khadar Abdi Jama also highlighted the banking sector's role in supporting investment and business growth, stressing the importance of effective cooperation to facilitate project financing and make better use of investment opportunities.

The forum is part of broader efforts to strengthen cooperation between the government and private sector, particularly among investment institutions, banks and Somali businesses.