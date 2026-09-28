Uganda: Police Confirm Arresting Activist Praise Aloikin

28 September 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Police have said they arrested missing activist Praise Aloikin Opoloje.

Aloikin went missing over the weekend with activitists and close friends alleging that she had been abducted by armed, unidentified men after being taken to a police station.

The group said Aloikin was allegedly lured to a police station before armed men who did not identify themselves took her away.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

However, speaking on Monday, Police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke dismissed claims that the activist had been abducted but said she had rather been lawfully arrested by police and is currently detained.

"She is in police custody and at an appropriate time, she will be arraigned before courts of law,"Rusoke said.

Aloikin was among the young activists who participated in the 2024 anti-corruption protests and has previously spoken publicly about corruption and accountability.

She was also identified as one of the organisers of a planned march to Parliament in 2024.

In a recent video, Aloikin criticised the conduct of the Patriotic League of Uganda and its leader, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

It is believed that the video was the cause of her problems.

Speaking on Monday, the police spokesperson confirmed that the activist used her social media account in an inappropriate manner.

"She knowingly used her digital account and offended and must have known she is not above the law. She will face the law. There are several other people in this category who when arrested, demonstrate shock . You will be taken on as long as you break the laws of the country," Rusoke warned.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.