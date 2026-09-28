Uganda: Police Confirm Arresting Activist Praise Aloikin

Police have said they arrested missing activist Praise Aloikin Opoloje.

Aloikin went missing over the weekend with activitists and close friends alleging that she had been abducted by armed, unidentified men after being taken to a police station.

The group said Aloikin was allegedly lured to a police station before armed men who did not identify themselves took her away.

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However, speaking on Monday, Police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke dismissed claims that the activist had been abducted but said she had rather been lawfully arrested by police and is currently detained.

"She is in police custody and at an appropriate time, she will be arraigned before courts of law,"Rusoke said.

Aloikin was among the young activists who participated in the 2024 anti-corruption protests and has previously spoken publicly about corruption and accountability.

She was also identified as one of the organisers of a planned march to Parliament in 2024.

In a recent video, Aloikin criticised the conduct of the Patriotic League of Uganda and its leader, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

It is believed that the video was the cause of her problems.

Speaking on Monday, the police spokesperson confirmed that the activist used her social media account in an inappropriate manner.

"She knowingly used her digital account and offended and must have known she is not above the law. She will face the law. There are several other people in this category who when arrested, demonstrate shock . You will be taken on as long as you break the laws of the country," Rusoke warned.