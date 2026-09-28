Zimbabwe: Another Fire Destroys Harare's Glenview Area 8 Furniture Complex

A major fire outbreak ripped through Harare's Glenview Area 8 furniture complex in the early hours of Saturday morning, destroying almost half of the complex in what is believed to be the biggest and most devastating blaze at the site to date.

City of Harare Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Committee chairperson Denford Ngadziore confirmed the incident in a statement, saying the fire started at around 2am.

"Almost half of the entire complex destroyed. This is believed to be the biggest and most devastating fire incident at the complex," Ngadziore said.

The value and extent of goods destroyed is yet to be established, as is the exact cause of the fire.

The fire brigade responded and eventually managed to contain the fire, although fire engines faced challenges accessing and entering the affected complex.

Glenview Area 8 has suffered repeated fire outbreaks over the years, with traders losing millions of dollars' worth of furniture and materials due to congestion, lack of fire breaks and limited access roads.

Assessment to evaluate the damage and value are underway.