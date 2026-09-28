Zimbabwe: Fleeing Trio Nabbed Aboard Bus After Foiled Zesa Transformer Vandalism

Police have arrested three men in connection with the vandalism of a ZESA transformer and theft of an armoured cable at Matias Business Centre in Buhera.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Isaac Lloyd (31), Blessing Mudyanadzo (21) and Tanaka Choruwa (23) on September 24, 2026.

The suspects allegedly abandoned their getaway vehicle, a Toyota Toyoace registration number ADG 6700, and fled the scene after they were discovered by members of the community.

"Swift police reaction led to their arrest while aboard a bus to Harare near Murambinda Business Centre," said Commissioner Nyathi.

Police said the suspects' accomplice, Peter Chuma (21) of Wakarambwa Village, Nyashanu, Buhera, is still on the run.

Anyone with information that may lead to his arrest has been urged to report at any nearest police station.