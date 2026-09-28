Liberia: Sharpton - Liberia Has Important Voice On Global Stage

American civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton has described Liberia as an important voice on the global stage and called for stronger cooperation between Africa and its diaspora following a meeting with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai in New York.

Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network (NAN), said his discussions with the Liberian leader focused on Africa's role in global decision-making, strengthening ties between the continent and the African diaspora, and encouraging greater investment and support for Africa.

The meeting took place on the margins of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, where President Boakai has been participating in a series of diplomatic engagements. Liberia's Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti was also in attendance. Boakai is leading a government delegation to the United States for UN and other high-level engagements.

"Just finished a meaningful meeting with His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, while he is here in New York for the United Nations General Assembly," Sharpton said in a statement following the meeting.

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"We spoke about the importance of Africa having a strong seat at the table, strengthening the relationship between Africa and the diaspora, and the responsibility we all have to help build, invest in, and uplift the Motherland," he added.

Sharpton also praised President Boakai and members of his delegation for their reception during the meeting.

"President Boakai and his staff were gracious and welcoming, and I truly appreciated their hospitality and the time we were able to spend together," he stated.

The American civil rights leader said Liberia has an important role to play internationally and described the current period as an opportunity for greater partnership and action.

"Liberia has an important voice on the global stage, and this is a moment for partnership, progress, and action," Sharpton said.

Sharpton founded the National Action Network in 1991. The organization describes itself as a U.S. civil rights organization focused on justice, equal opportunity and advocacy, with more than 100 chapters nationwide.

The meeting comes as President Boakai uses his U.S. visit to hold discussions with American officials and other stakeholders on Liberia's development and international priorities.

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His engagements have included discussions on Liberia-U.S. relations, investment, economic cooperation, peace and security, as well as efforts to deepen connections between Liberia and its diaspora.

Liberia is also using its participation in UNGA81 to highlight priorities including peace and security, sustainable development, climate action, global health and reform of the multilateral system.

Sharpton's call for stronger Africa-diaspora cooperation adds to discussions during Boakai's U.S. visit about mobilizing diaspora expertise, investment and international networks to support Liberia's development.