Namibia: Coca-Cola Names 20 Cash Winners

Twenty consumers across Namibia have each walked away with N$5 000 after being named winners in the first two weeks of Coca-Cola's 2026 Under-the-Cap promotion.

The promotion, which started on

1 September and runs until 31 December, has so far paid out a combined N$100 000 to consumers from Windhoek, Walvis Bay, Okahandja, Ondangwa, Oshakati, Oshakati West, Mariental, Rundu and Karibib.

"Twenty cash winners have been named in the first two weeks, with each winning N$5 000," Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Namibia said.

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The first week's winners include Maria Abiatar of Okahandja, Monika Elias of Walvis Bay, Victoria Ndeumane of Oshakati, Kaspar Ndjangala of Mariental and Helena Shinonge of Rundu.

The second week saw Ingamutuhanga Daniel of Karibib, Saara Johannes of Oshakati West, Shotango Nakanyala of Ondangwa and Hilia Shinavene of Windhoek among those winning

N$5 000 each.

According to Coca-Cola, the promotion aims to give consumers across the country a chance to win more than N$1 million in prizes over its duration.

"The prize programme includes 145 cash prizes of N$5 000, 35 cash prizes of

N$1 000 and 6 167 airtime prizes of N$30," the company said.

Consumers can participate by purchasing a qualifying Coca-Cola promotional pack with a yellow closure and checking underneath the closure for a unique promotional code.

The code can then be submitted by dialling 14245845# and following the prompts.

"Consumers may enter more than once, provided each entry is linked to a separate qualifying purchase made during the promotion period," Coca-Cola said.

The company added that each USSD session costs N$2 for up to three minutes.

In addition to the weekly cash prizes, the promotion includes a N$5 000 Loyalty Prize and a N$50 000 Grand Prize.

Coca-Cola said potential winners will undergo an official verification process before prizes are confirmed and urged participants to use active mobile numbers when entering.

The final draw is scheduled for 1 January 2027, after the promotion closes on 31 December.

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