Namibia Labour Market Information System Launched - Boost for Driving Policy, Decision Making, and Reaching Employment Goals

The Justice and Labour Relations Deputy Minister, Inecia Brandt, said data is crucial for decision making and employment policy when she launched the Namibia Labour Market Information System (NALMIS) last Thursday in Windhoek.

The platform is the result of a collaboration between the Ministry of Justice and Labour Relations, the Namibia Statistics Agency, and the International Labour Organisation.

NALMIS is a national platform that brings together labour market information from different sources, including censuses, surveys, and administrative records from institutions across various sectors. It provides a central platform to access, analyse, and use this information.

According to Brandt, accurate, reliable, and timely data is critical for informed policymaking, effective planning, and monitoring progress towards our employment goals.

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"This is a significant step towards strengthening the availability, accessibility, and effective use of labour market information by policymakers, researchers, businesses, workers, students, and the general public," she said.

"By bringing together information from different sources, the Namibia Labour Market Information System will sharpen our collective understanding of Namibia's labour market and support sound, evidence-based decision-making."

A key principle of NALMIS is that different sources of information complement each other rather than replace one another.

Statistical data from censuses and surveys are brought together with administrative data generated through institutions' own functions.

Together, these sources provide a fuller and more reliable understanding of Namibia's labour market than any single source could provide on its own.

In line with International Standards, NALMIS already carries indicators drawn from the 2014 Labour Force Survey through to the 2023 Population and Housing Census, as well as data from other labour market sources.

The indicators cover areas such as the labour force, labour force participation, employment, unemployment, underemployment, occupations, industries, and wages. The information is presented at national, regional, and urban-rural levels, making NALMIS well positioned to support the implementation and monitoring of Namibia's employment creation policies. It does so by providing timely, relevant information on employment trends, labour force participation, skills, occupations, and vacancies.

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The deputy minister also said that beyond employment alone, the NALMIS provides an opportunity to strengthen how we monitor the wider decent work agenda, including income and working conditions, occupational safety and health, social protection, and social dialogue.

"These are areas where our data remains limited or fragmented. This evidence will help us identify labour market challenges, guide appropriate interventions, and strengthen dialogue among government, employers, workers, education and training institutions, and other stakeholders," said Brandt.

At the regional level, the NALMIS can also contribute to Namibia's participation in the SADC Labour Market Observatory by strengthening the availability, consistency, and comparability of labour market information across the region.

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