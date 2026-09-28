Nigeria: Despite Fresh Troop Deployment, Plateau NBA Says Attacks Expose Security Gaps

The Nigerian Army has deployed 178 personnel to reinforce security operations in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State amid renewed attacks.

The Nigerian Army has deployed 178 troops to reinforce security operations in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State amid renewed attacks and growing security concerns in parts of the state.

At the same time, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) criticised the government's handling of insecurity, saying recurring attacks were eroding public confidence in the government's ability to protect lives and property.

The troops from the 236 Tank Battalion were deployed to Sector 8 of Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP) on Friday, according to security analyst Zagazola Makama.

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The deployment, which took place at about 4:40 p.m., comprised two groups of 89 personnel each and was led by the Commanding Officer of the 236 Tank Battalion, Lt. Col. H.O. Obire, Mr Makama reported.

The troops were received by the commander of Sector 8 OPEP and commenced familiarisation with the sector's area of responsibility and operational mandate.

The deployment comes against the backdrop of recent attacks, prompting the four NBA branches in the state to question the effectiveness of existing security arrangements.

At a joint press conference at the NUJ Secretariat in Jos on Monday, the NBA branches in Jos, Pankshin, Bukuru, and Shendam said attacks in Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, and Bokkos had exposed serious gaps in the state's security response.

The lawyers said attacks had continued even after curfews were imposed in some affected areas, citing the killing of community vigilantes at their duty post in Kikyo, Mangu Local Government Area, during curfew hours.

They also cited reported attacks in the Cantoma and Bin-Per communities in Mangu, and in Kasa village in the Marit District of Barkin Ladi.

"The unabated cycle of violence unleashed on law-abiding citizens denigrates social contracts and undermines public confidence in the state," the NBA said.

'Protection of life is the government's responsibility'

The association anchored its position on Section 33 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees the right to life, arguing that protecting citizens and their property remains one of the fundamental responsibilities of government.

It said the continued attacks had created a troubling situation in which citizens were increasingly questioning the state's ability to protect them.

The NBA also called for accountability where security personnel fail to respond promptly to attacks, urging authorities to investigate cases in which operatives allegedly arrive at scenes after attackers have fled.

It demanded that officers found culpable should be sanctioned.

The lawyers also called for regular redeployment of security personnel who have remained in particular communities for long periods, arguing that prolonged familiarity could create vulnerabilities.

Army increases presence in Mangu

The latest deployment adds to the military's increased presence in Mangu following the relocation of the tactical headquarters of Operation Enduring Peace from Jos to the local government area in August.

The relocation was intended to bring the military's command structure closer to communities affected by insecurity and improve its response to emerging threats.

The deployment of the additional 178 personnel is expected to strengthen operations within Sector 8's area of responsibility and increase the military's presence in vulnerable locations.

The troops are also expected to operate alongside other security and emergency-response agencies.

The Army has not publicly disclosed the specific communities where the newly deployed personnel will be stationed.

NBA demands changes to security architecture

Beyond the immediate deployment of troops, the NBA called for reforms to Nigeria's security structure.

The association urged the federal government to sponsor an executive bill seeking to place security on the Concurrent Legislative List, arguing that state governors should have greater operational control over security formations within their states.

It also called for better equipment and motivation for the armed forces and paramilitary agencies, as well as stronger surveillance along Nigeria's borders.

The NBA specifically called for greater security cooperation among Plateau, Bauchi and Taraba states because of their shared geographical boundaries.

It also urged the government to establish a military formation around the Pa' I River Game Reserve, alleging that the forest had become a hideout for criminal elements.

The allegation could not be independently verified.

State security initiatives

The NBA acknowledged some measures taken by the Plateau State Government, including the revival of Operation Rainbow and the Neighbourhood Watch, the training of 2,000 personnel and hunters, the procurement of security vehicles and the establishment of a command and control centre in Jos.

However, it urged the government to amend the Operation Rainbow law to allow properly trained personnel to operate within a clearly defined framework under the supervision of frontline security agencies.

It also called for the immediate deployment of security vehicles to areas experiencing attacks, rather than concentrating them at the state headquarters.

The association urged the Plateau, Bauchi, and Taraba governments to strengthen cooperation to address security threats along their shared borders.

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Justice for victims

The lawyers also called for faster prosecution of terrorism cases and demanded that the outcomes of cases involving alleged sponsors and facilitators of terrorism be made public.

They said victims of violence deserved justice, support and protection, while witnesses and displaced persons should receive adequate legal assistance.

The NBA said it would use its expertise in criminal law, constitutional law, human rights, public-interest litigation and legal aid to support efforts to document attacks, preserve evidence and pursue accountability.

It said it would also support lawful efforts to identify, investigate and prosecute those who finance, sponsor or facilitate terrorism and other violent crimes where sufficient evidence exists.

The association said the recurring attacks should prompt governments and security agencies to reassess existing strategies.

"Peace without justice is fragile, and justice without accountability is incomplete," the NBA said.

The latest Army deployment means Mangu is receiving additional military personnel at a time when the NBA says communities across Plateau remain vulnerable to attacks, placing renewed focus on whether the increased security presence will translate into faster response and greater protection for residents.